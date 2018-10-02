Japan and Britain hold joint military exercise in central Japan
Ground Self-Defense Force and British Army personnel disembark a helicopter during a joint drill at the GSDF's training school in Shizuoka Prefecture on Tuesday. | KYODO

Japan and Britain hold joint military exercise in central Japan

Kyodo

KOFU, YAMANASHI PREF. – Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force on Tuesday showed to the media its first joint military exercise with the British Army in central Japan following an agreement by the two countries last year to strengthen bilateral security ties.

The drill began at a GSDF training school in Shizuoka Prefecture on Sunday. The troops were scheduled to hold more exercises through Oct. 12 at training areas in neighboring Yamanashi Prefecture and Miyagi Prefecture in the Tohoku region.

The British Army’s Lt. Gen. Patrick Sanders said the exercise symbolizes the deepening relations between Britain and Japan, and the British force hopes to remain committed to such drills in the future.

During Tuesday’s exercise, the two forces practiced how they might survey the locations of a potential enemy using the GSDF’s CH-47 transport helicopter. Under a scenario where they would move closer to the front line, some 20 members boarded the chopper.

Inside the GSDF school building, they also used simulators for bombarding tanks based on information about the enemy.

Last month, the GSDF announced it would hold the joint exercise without live fire and that it would involve some 60 Japanese troops and about 50 British members.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
China asks Japan to push back Abe's planned visit by a day or two: sources
China has requested that Japan push back Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's planned trip to the country late in October by a day or two, Japanese government sources said Tuesday. Abe was origin...
New Cabinet ministers, including reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe (center) and regional revitalization minister Satsuki Katayama (right), gather at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Factions loom large in Abe reshuffle, with the 'Cabinet post waiting list' coming into play
Among the jargon of Japanese politics, there's a term called "Cabinet post waiting list"(Nyukaku taiki gumi). That list probably played a key role in the power game seen in Tuesday's Ca...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe enters the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo on Monday before announcing new party executives.
Prioritizing stability, Abe retains key ministers in Cabinet reshuffle while rewarding allies
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reshuffled his Cabinet on Tuesday, retaining linchpins of his administration while at the same time going out of his way to favor party factions that contributed to his el...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ground Self-Defense Force and British Army personnel disembark a helicopter during a joint drill at the GSDF's training school in Shizuoka Prefecture on Tuesday. | KYODO

, ,