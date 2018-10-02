/ |

Dollar weaker around ¥113.80 in late Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar was softer around ¥113.80 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday amid a risk-averse mood stemming from a tumble in Hong Kong stocks.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.81-81, up from ¥114.03-03 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1542-1543, down from $1.1595-1596, and at ¥131.37-38, down from ¥132.23-24.

After moving around ¥114 in early trading, the dollar fell below ¥113.90 in midmorning trading as the Nikkei 225 stock average cut earlier gains, traders said.

The greenback moved around ¥113.90 until early afternoon trading thanks to buybacks, before falling below ¥113.80 in late trading.

The U.S. currency’s fall against the yen in late hours came as “the Australian dollar dropped versus the yen amid a risk-averse mood stemming from sharp falls in Hong Kong stocks,” an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service company said.

Hong Kong stocks’ plunge reflected heightening tensions between the United States and China after the Chinese government released a statement Tuesday criticizing the U.S. Navy’s freedom of navigation operations conducted near the Spratly Islands late last month, market sources said.

“Selling on a rally emerged as the (dollar’s) topside grew heavy after (the dollar) topped ¥114,” a currency broker said.

