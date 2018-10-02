Nikkei ends with a modest rise after surrendering early gains

The Nikkei 225 average ended slightly higher Tuesday after shedding most of its early gains due to profit-taking.

The benchmark index rose 24.86 points, or 0.10 percent, to end at 24,270.62, the highest closing since Nov. 13, 1991. On Monday, it climbed 125.72 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 6.07 points, or 0.33 percent, higher at 1,824.03 after climbing 0.71 point Monday.

The Nikkei gained over 200 points at one point in the morning session, with investors taking heart from rises in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index in New York trading Monday after the United States and Canada struck a deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, market sources said.

But the Nikkei gave up the gains later in the morning, pressured by profit-taking, and fluctuated around the previous day’s closing level.

Although the key market index firmed gradually in afternoon trading, it came under renewed selling to cash in gains later in the afternoon, according to the sources.

Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co., cited purchases on declines as a factor helping the Nikkei eke out modest gains.

Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., said profit-taking emerged amid a growing sense of market overheating following the recent rapid advance.

“It was unavoidable that the market’s topside was capped” by selling to lock in profits, Ota also said, adding that the market experienced “a speed correction.”

Rising issues slightly outnumbered falling ones 1,061 to 957 in the first section, while 92 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.473 billion shares from 1.210 billion Monday.

Ono Pharmaceutical attracted purchases on hopes that demand will grow for Opdivo, a cancer drug the company developed on the basis of research by Tasuku Honjo, the Kyoto University professor who was named Monday as a co-winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, brokers said.

Oil names Idemitsu, Showa Shell, JXTG and Cosmo Energy were upbeat, reflecting higher crude oil prices.

Other major winners included advertising agency Dentsu and automaker Toyota.

By contrast, clothing retailer Shimamura met with heavy selling after the company on Monday lowered its consolidated earnings forecast for the year to February.

Also on the minus side were mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and job information service company Recruit.