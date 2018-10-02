American, Canadian, French scientists win Nobel Prize for work in laser physics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in physics “for groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics” with one half to Arthur Ashkin and the other half jointly to Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland, it said Tuesday.

Ashkin was awarded the prize “for the optical tweezers and their application to biological systems,” while Mourou and Strickland won “for their method of generating high-intensity, ultrashort optical pulses,” the academy said.

“This year’s #NobelPrize inventions revolutionised laser physics,” the Nobel Prize’s official Twitter account wrote. “Extremely small objects and incredibly fast processes now appear in a new light. Advanced precision instruments are opening up unexplored areas of research and a multitude of industrial and medical applications.”