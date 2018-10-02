Japan online flea market operator Mercari hires large number of non-Japanese grads

Mercari Inc., Japan’s leading online flea market operator, has hired about 50 new graduates, including 44 with foreign nationalities.

Through the recruitment of the foreign graduates, the firm hopes to boost its operations abroad and develop new businesses utilizing their information and technology expertise.

Among the 44 are graduates from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), a top-notch university in India.

Mercari held an explanatory session Monday for new employees, including some mid-career workers. The company hires new employees year-round.

Of the 44 newly hired foreign graduates, 32 are from India. After Mercari held an IT-related competition in India last year, its name recognition increased in the South Asian country and the company was able to attract students from the IIT, according to Mercari officials.

The new employees also hail from Taiwan, China and the United States.

Sahil Rishi, a 22-year-old graduate from the IIT, said he learned of Mercari through the IT competition. He said he also really wanted to join the company after taking part in its internship program.

Mercari is aiming to make its mark on the world, said Adila Loh, 22, a graduate from a U.S. university. She stressed that she expects to try a lot of things at the Japanese company.