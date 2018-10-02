Ruby Rose: The most dangerous celebrity online
Ruby Rose | ARTHUR MOLA/INVISION/AP

NEW YORK – Ruby Rose has played some dangerous characters but the actress herself is now officially dangerous.

Cybersecurity firm McAfee on Tuesday crowned Rose the most dangerous celebrity on the internet. No other celebrity was more likely to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware.

Others in the top 10 include Kristin Cavallari, Marion Cotillard, Lynda Carter, Rose Byrne, Debra Messing, Kourtney Kardashian, Amber Heard, Kelly Ripa and Brad William Henke.

The survey is meant to highlight the danger of clicking on suspicious links. McAfee urges internet users to consider risks associated with searching for downloadable content and always apply updated security fixes.

Ruby Rose | ARTHUR MOLA/INVISION/AP

