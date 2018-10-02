Pizza delivery driver credited with thwarting kidnapping

AP

WALDO, WISCONSIN – A pizza delivery driver in southeastern Wisconsin who saw a woman with a black eye mouthing “help me” at a delivery address is credited with alerting police to a kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office says a man was paying for the pizza Thursday at the home in Waldo, when the woman in the background also mouthed for the driver to call the police.

The Sheboygan Press reports that the driver dialed 911, leading to the arrest of a 55-year-old man at the home.

Authorities say the man had entered the woman’s home earlier in the day, punched her, tied her up with a power cord and tried to convince her to get back into a relationship with him.

Waldo is 45 miles (70 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

