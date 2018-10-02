Environmental groups slam North American trade deal for weak protections against pollution
A plant of Nemak, a Mexico-based holding company primarily engaged in the automotive industry, is seen in the municipality of Garcia, in Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, Monday. | REUTERS

Environmental groups slam North American trade deal for weak protections against pollution

AFP-JIJI

QUEBEC CITY – Campaign groups from Greenpeace to the Sierra Club on Monday slammed the new U.S.-Mexican-Canadian trade deal for its weak provisions on environmental issues.

President Donald Trump — who had repeatedly pledged to overhaul what he called an unfair North American Free Trade Agreement — said the retooling would turn North America back into a “manufacturing powerhouse” and fuel U.S. economic growth.

At a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland welcomed the inclusion of “a new enforceable environment chapter that upholds air quality and fights marine pollution.

“It is much stronger than previously,” Freeland said.

Yet the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA — covering almost $1.2 trillion in trade — does not go far enough to protect the population and the global environment, critics argue.

For the social action minded Council of Canadians, it is no surprise that “climate change” was not mentioned within President Trump’s new agreement, given the U.S. president’s skepticism surrounding the issue.

That leaves intact what amount to NAFTA’s bad rule book and the growth of the oil industry, added Charlie Cray, from the NGO Greenpeace, in a statement to AFP.

Not only does the new agreement not mention climate change, but it also extends the group’s contribution to the climate crisis, the Sierra Club said in a statement.

The United States, under Trump, withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement, which aims to contain the average increase in global temperature at two degrees Celsius over the pre-industrial era.

But even for critics there appear to be some potentially positive steps.

The old NAFTA — which tied together the U.S., Canadian and Mexican markets since 1994 — did not have any separate environmental section.

The new agreement recognizes the significance of ocean plastic pollution and expectation that a multilateral environmental agreement could be ironed out to end single-use plastic, one of the main forms of ocean pollution.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Nordic budget carrier Primera Air ends flights just after announcing trans-Atlantic routes
Nordic budget airline Primera Air said that it was ceasing all operations from Tuesday. "On this sad day we are saying Goodbye to all of you," Primera Air said in a statement on its website.
A Tesla vehicle Supercharging station is seen Aug. 24 in Seabrook, New Hamepshire. Tesla made its biggest gain in five years Monday after company founder Elon Musk reached a settlement with securities regulators that will allow him to stay CEO of the electric car maker. That marked a big reversal from Friday's plunge, the worst day for the stock in almost as long.
Tesla shares surge on Model 3 numbers, Elon Musk settling row with regulators
Shares of Tesla Inc. jumped 18 percent on Monday as signs it had met targets for quarterly car production added to relief at Chief Executive Elon Musk's settling of a lawsuit with regulators that h...
Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen holds his fingers up as a "1" and a "2" to symbolize the "12th Man" support of fans after the team beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFL football NFC Championship game in Seattle in 2015. The Billionaire Seahawks owner and Microsoft co-founder says cancer he was treated for in 2009 has returned.
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen treated again for cancer
Microsoft Corp. co-founder Paul Allen said on Monday he had started treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the same type of cancer he overcame nine years ago. In a brief statement, Allen said he ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A plant of Nemak, a Mexico-based holding company primarily engaged in the automotive industry, is seen in the municipality of Garcia, in Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, Monday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , , ,