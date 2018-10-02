Abe to keep key ministers in Japan Cabinet reshuffle, prioritizing stability
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe enters the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo on Monday before announcing new party executives. | KYODO

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to retain key ministers in a Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, aiming to maintain government stability as he pushes for his long-cherished goal of revising Japan’s pacifist Constitution.

After being re-elected as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s president last month, Abe said he would bring some new faces into government but suggested he would retain key ministers, whom he described as the “firm foundation” of his Cabinet.

Abe will likely keep Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the top government spokesman.

He is also set to appoint Takeshi Iwaya, an eight-term House of Representatives member, as new defense minister, sources said.

In the LDP presidential election on Sept. 20, Abe beat his sole rival, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, by a comfortable margin. The victory gave Abe another three-year term through September 2021 and a chance to become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

Abe is expected to replace farm minister Ken Saito, who belongs to Ishiba’s intraparty group and backed him in the leadership race.

Prioritizing continuity in key policies, Abe has decided to retain Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko and economic revitalization minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

From Komeito, the LDP’s junior coalition partner, Keiichi Ishii is expected to remain in the post of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism minister.

Masahiko Shibayama, who serves as a special adviser to Abe in the LDP, is likely to be among the newcomers taking up a ministerial position, the sources said. He is expected to be named education, culture, sports, science and technology minister.

Veteran Lower House members Takumi Nemoto and Masatoshi Ishida will likely assume the posts of health, labor and welfare minister and internal affairs and communications minister, the sources said.

Also Tuesday, Abe will change the LDP leadership lineup.

He is considering appointing former education minister Hakubun Shimomura, one of his close aides, as head of the party’s panel promoting constitutional revision, while retaining Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai and policy chief Fumio Kishida.

