Nordic budget carrier Primera Air ends flights just after announcing trans-Atlantic routes

Reuters

BANGALORE, INDIA – Nordic budget airline Primera Air said that it was ceasing all operations from Tuesday.

“On this sad day we are saying Goodbye to all of you,” Primera Air said in a statement on its website. bit.ly/2P2AiZW

Primera Air, which is Icelandic owned but based in Copenhagen, began in 2003 and has served 97 destinations in more than 20 countries.

The airline announced last month that it planned to launch routes from Madrid to New York, Boston and Toronto next year at an introductory price of €149 ($172) each way.

It also announced in September plans for direct long-haul flights from Frankfurt to New York, Boston, Toronto and Montreal from next year.

Britain’s Monarch Airlines collapsed exactly a year ago, after falling victim to intense competition for flights and a weaker pound.

Air Berlin, Germany’s second-largest airline, filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2017.

($1 = 0.8641 euros) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Tesla vehicle Supercharging station is seen Aug. 24 in Seabrook, New Hamepshire. Tesla made its biggest gain in five years Monday after company founder Elon Musk reached a settlement with securities regulators that will allow him to stay CEO of the electric car maker. That marked a big reversal from Friday's plunge, the worst day for the stock in almost as long.
Tesla shares surge on Model 3 numbers, Elon Musk settling row with regulators
Shares of Tesla Inc. jumped 18 percent on Monday as signs it had met targets for quarterly car production added to relief at Chief Executive Elon Musk's settling of a lawsuit with regulators that h...
Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen holds his fingers up as a "1" and a "2" to symbolize the "12th Man" support of fans after the team beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFL football NFC Championship game in Seattle in 2015. The Billionaire Seahawks owner and Microsoft co-founder says cancer he was treated for in 2009 has returned.
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen treated again for cancer
Microsoft Corp. co-founder Paul Allen said on Monday he had started treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the same type of cancer he overcame nine years ago. In a brief statement, Allen said he ...
Image Not Available
Battle for lungs and minds as tobacco control treaty meeting opens
A meeting on a global tobacco control treaty opened in Geneva Monday, with organizers scrambling to keep cigarette companies at bay, even as the industry demanded a seat at the table. Two dramat...

, , ,