Amid China’s rise, Japan still looks to U.S. to lead but trust in Trump falls: 25-nation poll

Ahead of the second anniversary of U.S. President Donald Trump’s election, Japanese trust in the American leader has suffered, but the overall image of the United States has not amid the rise of China, according to a new 25-nation survey.

However, the survey by the Pew Research Center released Tuesday also found that, despite the high ratings for the U.S., there are concerns in Japan about the trajectory of American power. Japan is the only country among those polled where a majority, 55 percent, believes the U.S. is less powerful than 10 years ago.

It said Trump’s international image remains poor, while ratings for the United States have tumbled to depths much lower than during Barack Obama’s presidency.

“In 2018, just 3-in-10 Japanese say they have confidence in Trump’s handling of world affairs, a slight improvement over their view in 2017, but significantly lower than their views of the U.S. president throughout the Obama administration,” according to the survey. “Opinion of Trump is comparable to sentiment about George W. Bush during his time in office. Fully 67 percent of Japanese, however, have a favorable view of the U.S., up 10 percentage points from last year.”

Across the globe, public responses are divided about the direction of American power. Among the 25 nations surveyed, a median of 31 percent said the U.S. plays a more important role in the world today than it did 10 years ago; 25 percent said it plays a less important role; and 35 percent believe the U.S. is as important as it was a decade ago.

In contrast, views about Chinese power are clear. A median of 70 percent said Beijing’s role on the world stage has grown over the last decade, the survey found.

Still, by a slim margin, more people name the U.S. as the world’s leading economic power — a median of 39 percent say the U.S., 34 percent say China. Few named Japan or the European Union as the world’s leading economic power today.

The survey also found that even though America’s image has declined since Trump’s election, on balance the U.S. still receives positive marks — across the 25 nations polled, 50 percent have a favorable opinion of the U.S., while 43 percent offer an unfavorable rating. However, just 27 percent said they have confidence in Trump to do the right thing in world affairs, while 70 percent lack confidence in him.

Despite the unease many feel about the U.S. at the moment, the idea of a U.S.-led global order remains attractive to most. When asked which would be better for the world, having China or the U.S. as the top global power, people in nearly every country tended to select the U.S.

Among the 25 countries, a median of 63 percent said they prefer a world in which the U.S. is the leading power, while just 19 percent would favor one in which China leads.

This was particularly common among some of China’s Asia-Pacific neighbors, including Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Australia.

Among China’s immediate neighbors, preference for the U.S. was particularly high: 81 percent of Japanese, 77 percent of Filipinos and 73 percent of South Koreans all favor a future where Washington, not Beijing, leads.

In Australia — where 52 percent say China is the current leading economic power — nearly three-quarters still say they prefer a future where the U.S. is the world’s dominant power. Meanwhile, Argentina, Russia and Tunisia stand out as the only three countries where just one-third or fewer prefer U.S. leadership.

The survey was based on telephone and face-to-face interviews with 26,112 respondents in 25 countries from May 20 to Aug. 12 and is generally based on national samples, with the margin of error for each country available on the nonprofit research organization’s website.