Nikkei posts its highest closing in nearly 27 years

The Nikkei 225 average closed at its highest level in almost 27 years Monday, supported by the yen’s drop against the dollar.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s key benchmark rose 125.72 points, or 0.52 percent, to end at 24,245.76, the best closing since Nov. 13, 1991, following a 323.30-point surge Friday.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 0.71 point, or 0.04 percent, higher at 1,817.96 after climbing 17.14 points Friday.

Purchases of mainstay issues helped the Nikkei’s advance, market sources said.

Mitsuo Shimizu, chief strategist at Aizawa Securities Co., attributed the market’s strength to “repurchases from nonresidents” of issues that had been lagging behind in the latest rally.

An official of a bank-linked securities firm said that the Bank of Japan’s tankan quarterly survey for September, in which business sentiment among large manufacturers deteriorated for the third straight quarter, “had little impact” on the market. The survey results were released shortly before the opening bell.

Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., indicated that futures-led purchases pushed the Nikkei to its highest closing in about 27 years.

An official at an asset management firm pointed out that the market’s topside was weighed down by profit-taking following the recent surge.

Falling issues slightly outnumbered rising ones 1,079 to 958 in the first section, while 68 issues were unchanged.

Volume dropped to 1.210 billion shares from Friday’s 1.557 billion.

Semiconductor-linked names such as Tokyo Electron, Disco, Screen and Sumco attracted buybacks after the recent drops, brokers said.

Shionogi was also upbeat after Mizuho Securities Co. raised its stock target price for the drugmaker Friday.

Other major winners included clothing retailer Fast Retailing and air conditioner maker Daikin.

By contrast, Subaru ended 2.10 percent lower after reporting Friday that it has found more cases of data falsification and other irregularities in vehicle inspections in Japan, including brake tests.

The number of Subaru vehicles affected by the scandal has expanded to 1,869 units from 1,551 announced in June.

Mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and parcel delivery company Yamato Holdings were also on the minus side.