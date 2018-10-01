Curfew imposed in anglophone Cameroon ahead of ‘independence’ anniversary
A man holds a paper with the writing in French 'A call to dismiss the dictator' in front of a crowd of supporters of the leader of the Cameroonian opposition party Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) during an electoral campaign rally on Sunday prior to the Oct. 7 national vote. | AFP-JIJI

Curfew imposed in anglophone Cameroon ahead of ‘independence’ anniversary

AFP-JIJI

YAOUNDE – Cameroon imposed a 48-hour curfew on its English-speaking regions a day ahead of the one-year anniversary of a symbolic “independence” declaration by anglophone separatists, officials said on Sunday.

The anniversary on Monday comes ahead of Sunday polls that anglophone secessionists have threatened to disrupt.

“The movement of people between areas in the northwest is banned for a period of 48 hours from Sunday, Sept. 30 until Monday, Oct. 1,” said Adolphe Lele Lafrique, governor of the largely English-speaking northwest region.

Similar measures were in force across Cameroon’s other anglophone areas, officials told AFP.

Hundreds of civilians and dozens of security forces are understood to have been killed in the majority French-speaking country’s anglophone northwest and southwest this year.

In October 2017, radical anglophone leaders declared a “Republic of Ambazonia” in the two English-speaking regions, which were incorporated into francophone Cameroon in 1961.

In Buea, a town in the southwest that has been at the heart of the nascent anglophone insurgency, officials also announced a raft “of special security measures.

According to a directive issued by a district official which was seen by AFP, all shops and bars in Buea will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Buea, a town of 90,000, was deserted from around 1600 GMT on Saturday with shops shut and civilians staying indoors while the military patrolled key roads, two local sources told AFP by telephone.

Pro-independence campaigners were planning a protest march for Sunday, they added, in defiance of the curfew.

The order also affects all cultural, social and sporting activities as well as public and private forms of transport, it said.

The two-day curfew also affects the southwestern coastal towns of Limbe and Tiko, said a separate order seen by AFP.

Last year’s independence declaration marked the start of a crisis that has cast a shadow over the Oct. 7 elections, in which 85-year-old President Paul Biya, who has ruled the country for 35 years, is seeking a seventh term in office.

Biya responded to the nascent insurgency with a crackdown which has seen separatists responding with a surge of bloody attacks in which they have killed troops and police and torched schools and other symbols of the Cameroonian state.

Divisions between the anglophone regions and Cameroon’s authorities dates back a century to when Britain and France occupied Cameroon, taking over Germany’s principal colony in West Africa.

The two countries divided it into separate spheres of influence that were later formalized by the League of Nations, the forerunner to the U.N.

The much larger French colony gained independence in 1960.

A year later, the British colony also gained independence. Some of the English-speaking areas chose to join newly-formed Nigeria, others to become part of the federation of Cameroon.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Protestors gather to demonstrate against Supreme Court justices, including nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and the Catholic Church at the conclusion of the 66th annual Red Mass, traditionally the start of the Supreme Court's term, at the Cathedral of Matthew the Apostle in Washington Sunday.
FBI interviews accuser; Yale friend says Brett Kavanaugh was untruthful, and was heavy drinker
FBI agents on Sunday interviewed one of the three women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct as Republicans and Democrats quarreled over whether the bureau wo...
Police escort Alena Zs, a suspect charged with the premeditated murder of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova, after a hearing at Specialised Criminal Court in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, on Sunday. Slovak police detained several people suspected of involvement in the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak months after the reporter's violent death and his exposure of alleged high-level corruption sent shockwaves through the country.
Four charged in slaying of Slovak reporter and his fiancee ordered held for trial
A Slovak court on Sunday ordered four people jailed until their trial for the murder of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, a state prosecutor said. The February killings sparked ...
A cache of seized weapons that were to be smuggled into Mexico is displayed in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2011. Among the thousands of immigrants who have been coming across the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months, many are seeking to escape gang and drug violence raging in their homelands. The weapon of choice used to intimidate them is often an American-made gun. Gun-control advocates and some experts say the very violence that immigrants are fleeing is carried out by American guns that are smuggled over the border.
As immigrants head north across U.S. border, American guns go south and dealers said reliant on flow
Among the thousands of immigrants who have been coming across the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months, many are seeking to escape gang and drug violence raging in their homelands. The weapon of cho...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A man holds a paper with the writing in French 'A call to dismiss the dictator' in front of a crowd of supporters of the leader of the Cameroonian opposition party Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) during an electoral campaign rally on Sunday prior to the Oct. 7 national vote. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,