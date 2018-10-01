Business sentiment at Japan’s big manufacturers off for third quarter: ‘tankan’

Business sentiment among large manufacturers in Japan deteriorated for the third straight quarter, the Bank of Japan’s “tankan” quarterly survey for September showed Monday.

The headline diffusion index for large manufacturers’ current business conditions stood at plus 19, against plus 21 in the previous survey for June, the BOJ said.

The latest DI reading compared with the average forecast of plus 22 among 20 economic research institutes surveyed by Jiji Press.

The DI represents the percentage of companies seeing good business conditions minus those feeling the opposite.

The current business condition DI for large nonmanufacturers fell to plus 22 from plus 24, the BOJ said.

The business outlook DI toward December stood at plus 19 for large manufacturers and plus 22 for large nonmanufacturers.

Capital spending in fiscal 2018 is forecast to rise 13.4 percent from the previous year at large companies in the manufacturing and nonmanufacturing sectors.