/

Business sentiment at Japan’s big manufacturers off for third quarter: ‘tankan’

JIJI

Business sentiment among large manufacturers in Japan deteriorated for the third straight quarter, the Bank of Japan’s “tankan” quarterly survey for September showed Monday.

The headline diffusion index for large manufacturers’ current business conditions stood at plus 19, against plus 21 in the previous survey for June, the BOJ said.

The latest DI reading compared with the average forecast of plus 22 among 20 economic research institutes surveyed by Jiji Press.

The DI represents the percentage of companies seeing good business conditions minus those feeling the opposite.

The current business condition DI for large nonmanufacturers fell to plus 22 from plus 24, the BOJ said.

The business outlook DI toward December stood at plus 19 for large manufacturers and plus 22 for large nonmanufacturers.

Capital spending in fiscal 2018 is forecast to rise 13.4 percent from the previous year at large companies in the manufacturing and nonmanufacturing sectors.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
California becomes first state to require women on corporate boards
California has become the first state to require publicly traded companies to include women on their boards of directors, according to a law signed Sunday by Gov. Jerry Brown. The measure requir...
Image Not Available
Britain bans high-rise combustible cladding in wake of deadly Grenfell Tower inferno
Britain announced on Sunday that it is banning the use of combustible materials on the outside of high-rise buildings in response to the Grenfell Tower fire that killed 71 people. "I will change...
Image Not Available
Shell, partners OK huge $31 billion LNG Canada project to shorten gas route to Asia
Royal Dutch Shell PLC and its four partners have agreed to invest in a multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas project in western Canada — the largest new one of its kind in years that would carv...

, , ,