Abe to replace LDP General Council chief Wataru Takeshita, who backed rival

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to replace Liberal Democratic Party General Council Chairman Wataru Takeshita in the planned reshuffle of the ruling party’s executive team, sources have said.

Abe plans to reshuffle the LDP team and the Cabinet Tuesday after being re-elected the party’s president Sept. 20. Takeshita supported Abe’s only contender, Shigeru Ishiba, in the LDP race.

The prime minister also hopes to give a key LDP post to former economic revitalization minister Akira Amari, who is close to Abe and well-versed in various policy issues, the sources said.

In Sunday’s gubernatorial election in Okinawa, the LDP-backed candidate was defeated. This will not change Abe’s intention to retain key members of his administration, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the sources said.

LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai will also stay on, according to the sources.

Fumio Kishida is seen staying on as Policy Research Council chairman, while Election Strategy Committee Chairman Ryu Shionoya is likely to be replaced.

Some sources expect LDP Vice President Masahiko Komura, who is not a lawmaker, to step aside from the party post.

Abe is seen retaining transport minister Keiichi Ishii of Komeito, the LDP’s partner in the ruling coalition.