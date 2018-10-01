Hurricane Rosa heads for Baja, U.S. Southwest, prompting flash flood alerts

AP

MEXICO CITY – Hurricane Rosa was on a track Sunday to drench northwest Mexico and parts of the U.S. Southwest, prompting tropical storm warnings for the Baja California coast and flash-flood watches for parts of four U.S. states.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rosa should still be at tropical storm force when it hits the Baja California Peninsula and Sonora state Monday with flooding rains. It’s then expected to move quickly northwestward as it weakens, bringing 2 to 4 inches (5-10 cm) of rain to the Mogollon Rim of Arizona and 1 to 2 inches (2.5-5 cm) to the rest of the desert Southwest, Central Rockies and Great Basin. Some isolated areas might be more.

Rosa still had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) Sunday morning and it was centered about 320 miles (515 km) southwest of Punta Eugenia in Mexico. It was heading north at 13 mph (20 kph).

The National Weather Service announced flash flood watches through Tuesday for areas including southern Nevada, southeastern California, southwestern and central Utah and the western two-thirds of Arizona.

Forecasts call for heavy rainfall in the watch areas, which include Las Vegas, Phoenix and Salt Lake City, with possible flooding in slot canyons and normally dry washes and a potential for debris flows from recent wildfire burn scars.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Sergio was growing in the Pacific and could grow to near major-hurricane force within days, though it posed no immediate threat to land.

Sergio had winds of 60 mph (95 kph) Sunday morning and it was centered about 480 miles (775 kilometers) south of Manzanillo, Mexico. The storm was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
U.K. to deploy 800 troops to Arctic amid concerns about Russia
Britain's defense secretary says the U.K. plans to boost its military presence in the Arctic next year amid concerns about increasing Russian aggression. Gavin Williamson told The Sunday Telegra...
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies during a Senate Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations hearing in Washington in June. The dramatic Senate testimony by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford comes as DeVos considers new guidelines that could drastically change the way allegations of sexual violence are investigated on college campuses.
Brett Kavanaugh case unfolds as Betsy DeVos readies campus sexual assault rules seen protecting a...
Choking back tears, she testified that he sexually assaulted her. Defensive and angry and choking back tears, he swore that he did not. The dramatic Senate testimony last week by Christine Blase...
After clearing the ocean area of surfers and swimmers, lifeguards watch over the waters, off Beacon's Beach, after authorities said a young boy was attacked by a shark in Encinitas, California, Saturday.
Boy, 13, expected to recover from California shark attack as beach remains closed
A 13-year-old boy was expected to recover after a shark attacked him while he dived for lobsters in Southern California, hospital officials said Sunday. The teen, who was not identified, was in ...

, , , , ,