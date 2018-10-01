Boy, 13, expected to recover from California shark attack as beach remains closed
After clearing the ocean area of surfers and swimmers, lifeguards watch over the waters, off Beacon's Beach, after authorities said a young boy was attacked by a shark in Encinitas, California, Saturday. | REUTERS

Boy, 13, expected to recover from California shark attack as beach remains closed

AP

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – A 13-year-old boy was expected to recover after a shark attacked him while he dived for lobsters in Southern California, hospital officials said Sunday.

The teen, who was not identified, was in serious condition a day after he was bitten off the coast of Encinitas, a city north of San Diego, Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego said in a statement. He had been listed in critical but stable condition following surgery Saturday.

“The boy’s parents want to inform family, friends and the entire community that he is expected to make a full recovery,” the hospital statement said.

Approximately 4 miles (6.5 km) of beach will stay closed until at least 7 a.m. Monday, officials said. There have been no reports of additional shark activity since the attack, Encinitas lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles told reporters Sunday.

The teen suffered traumatic upper torso injuries and was conscious and talking while being brought to shore by fellow divers, Giles said a day earlier at Beacon’s Beach in Encinitas, about 27 miles (43 km) north of downtown San Diego.

The attack occurred early Saturday during the opening hour of California’s popular spiny lobster season.

The boy was diving in about 9 feet (2.7 meters) of water approximately 150 yards (137 meters) offshore when he was attacked. Witnesses estimated the shark was about 11 feet (3 meters) long, but the type was not known, Giles said.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family pay for medical expenses.

The most recent fatal shark attack in the area was in 2008 when a swimmer was killed at Solana Beach. A more recent attack along the Camp Pendleton coast of north San Diego County was not fatal.

Earlier this month, a man died after being bitten by a shark off Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Hurricane Rosa heads for Baja, U.S. Southwest, prompting flash flood alerts
Hurricane Rosa was on a track Sunday to drench northwest Mexico and parts of the U.S. Southwest, prompting tropical storm warnings for the Baja California coast and flash-flood watches for parts of...
Image Not Available
U.K. to deploy 800 troops to Arctic amid concerns about Russia
Britain's defense secretary says the U.K. plans to boost its military presence in the Arctic next year amid concerns about increasing Russian aggression. Gavin Williamson told The Sunday Telegra...
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies during a Senate Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations hearing in Washington in June. The dramatic Senate testimony by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford comes as DeVos considers new guidelines that could drastically change the way allegations of sexual violence are investigated on college campuses.
Brett Kavanaugh case unfolds as Betsy DeVos readies campus sexual assault rules seen protecting a...
Choking back tears, she testified that he sexually assaulted her. Defensive and angry and choking back tears, he swore that he did not. The dramatic Senate testimony last week by Christine Blase...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

After clearing the ocean area of surfers and swimmers, lifeguards watch over the waters, off Beacon's Beach, after authorities said a young boy was attacked by a shark in Encinitas, California, Saturday. | REUTERS

, ,