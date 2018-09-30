Record-setting giant Mona Lisa replica created with 24,000 rice crackers in Saitama Prefecture
A giant Mona Lisa replica created with 24,000 sembei rice crackers is displayed in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday. Guinness World Records certified it as the world's largest mosaic made of rice crackers. | KYODO

Record-setting giant Mona Lisa replica created with 24,000 rice crackers in Saitama Prefecture

Kyodo

SAITAMA – A giant Mona Lisa replica was created Sunday with 24,000 sembei rice crackers in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, successfully winning recognition as the world’s largest mosaic made of the treat.

In a bid to promote local specialty “Soka Sembei” abroad, some 200 residents from the city took part in the event from Saturday at a gymnasium. Using the sembei in seven different colors — in flavors of soy sauce, matcha green tea, sugar and others — the residents created the artwork to resemble the shade and shadow of the Renaissance masterpiece.

The final pieces were placed Sunday by the mayor and others, finishing off a 13-meter-long, 9-meter-wide mosaic reproduction of the painting by Leonardo da Vinci.

When officials from Guinness World Records certified it as a record, participants applauded.

“It was fun,” said 7-year-old Mei Hamano, who took part in the event with her family. “It’s amazing that you can draw a painting with sembei.”

The replica was immediately dismantled and the sembei were given away as free gifts.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Denny Tamaki, center, the winner of the Okinawa gubernatorial race, watches the results on TV on Sunday in Naha.
In blow to LDP, opponent of U.S. base relocation plan Denny Tamaki wins Okinawa gubernatorial race
In a major defeat for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the ruling bloc, Kyodo News and other media reported Sunday evening that former Lower House member Denny Tamaki, a staunch opponent of a controve...
A boat lies aground Sunday in the town of Yonabaru, in the southeast of the island of Okinawa, after being driven ashore by Typhoon Trami.
Dozens injured as 'very strong' Typhoon Trami makes landfall in Wakayama
A powerful typhoon battered mainland Japan on Sunday after injuring dozens in the nation's southern islands. Weather officials warned that fierce winds and torrential rain could trigger landslides ...
Junya Hida, who absconded from Tondabayashi police station in the suburbs of the city of Osaka in August, was riding the bike in this photograph when he was arrested Saturday evening in Yamaguchi Prefecture.
Captured fugitive's cycling companion says he did not know fellow cyclist was on nationwide wante...
A 30-year-old man recaptured after escaping from a police station in Osaka Prefecture in mid-August had likely been traveling on a stolen bicycle with another man who was unaware of who he was, pol...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A giant Mona Lisa replica created with 24,000 sembei rice crackers is displayed in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday. Guinness World Records certified it as the world's largest mosaic made of rice crackers. | KYODO

, , ,