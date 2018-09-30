Record-setting giant Mona Lisa replica created with 24,000 rice crackers in Saitama Prefecture

A giant Mona Lisa replica was created Sunday with 24,000 sembei rice crackers in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, successfully winning recognition as the world’s largest mosaic made of the treat.

In a bid to promote local specialty “Soka Sembei” abroad, some 200 residents from the city took part in the event from Saturday at a gymnasium. Using the sembei in seven different colors — in flavors of soy sauce, matcha green tea, sugar and others — the residents created the artwork to resemble the shade and shadow of the Renaissance masterpiece.

The final pieces were placed Sunday by the mayor and others, finishing off a 13-meter-long, 9-meter-wide mosaic reproduction of the painting by Leonardo da Vinci.

When officials from Guinness World Records certified it as a record, participants applauded.

“It was fun,” said 7-year-old Mei Hamano, who took part in the event with her family. “It’s amazing that you can draw a painting with sembei.”

The replica was immediately dismantled and the sembei were given away as free gifts.