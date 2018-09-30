Paws for peace: North Korea’s Kim sends two dogs across DMZ
A year-old Pungsan dog, gifted from North Korea, is seen in this handout photo provided by South Korea's presidential Blue House on Sunday. South Korean President Moon Jae-in received a pair of the indigenous North Korean hunting dogs from Pyongyang following his visit last month to attend a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. | AFP-JIJI

Paws for peace: North Korea’s Kim sends two dogs across DMZ

AFP-JIJI

SEOUL – President Moon Jae-in received a pair of North Korean indigenous hunting dogs from Pyongyang, his office said Sunday, the latest token of the rapidly blossoming friendship on the peninsula.

“Cheong Wa Dae (the presidential office) was offered a pair of Pungsan dogs from the North as a gift at the North-South summit and received them Thursday,” Moon’s office said in a statement.

The canines, both aged around one, were handed over via the truce village of Panmunjom with 3 kg of dog food to “help with their adaptation,” it added.

Known for its loyalty and cleverness, the Pungsan breed — a hunting dog with a thick, creamy white coat, pointy ears and hazel eyes — is one of North Korea’s national treasures.

The canine gifts come after last month’s meeting between Moon and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, at which Kim agreed to plans to shutter a missile testing site and visit Seoul.

North and South Korea also announced that they will jointly bid for the 2032 Olympics.

Former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung also received a pair of Pungsan pups after his landmark summit in Pyongyang in 2000 with then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.

The dogs were kept at the Seoul Grand Park and both died of natural causes in 2013 after giving birth to 21 puppies.

The newly arrived pooches will reside at the presidential office with Moon — an animal lover who already owns a Pungsan dog named Maru, a former shelter cat called Jjing-Jjing, and Tory, a black mutt he adopted after taking office.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

The guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur is seen in this undated photo posted to the vessel's official Facebook page.
U.S. sends warship near man-made islets in South China Sea's Spratly chain
The United States sailed a warship near two of China's man-made islands in the disputed South China Sea on Sunday, the latest in a series of recent moves by the U.S. military in the strategic water...
Image Not Available
Young Indonesian air traffic controller hailed as quake hero
An Indonesian air traffic controller is being posthumously hailed as a hero for refusing to leave his post despite devastating earthquakes so that he could guide a passenger jet safely off the g...
A tsunami-damaged bridge lies on the ground along the shore of Palu, Indonesia, on Saturday.
Idyllic but narrow bay likely made Indonesia tsunami more deadly
The sun had just slipped behind the mountains, leaving a soft pink glow as the blue sea melted into the darkening horizon. It could have been a video postcard from a tropical paradise, except fo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A year-old Pungsan dog, gifted from North Korea, is seen in this handout photo provided by South Korea's presidential Blue House on Sunday. South Korean President Moon Jae-in received a pair of the indigenous North Korean hunting dogs from Pyongyang following his visit last month to attend a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,