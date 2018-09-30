Captured fugitive’s cycling companion says he did not know fellow cyclist was on nationwide wanted list
Junya Hida, who absconded from Tondabayashi police station in the suburbs of the city of Osaka in August, was riding the bike in this photograph when he was arrested Saturday evening in Yamaguchi Prefecture. | OSAKA PREFECTURAL POLICE / VIA KYODO

/

Kyodo

OSAKA – A 30-year-old man recaptured after escaping from a police station in Osaka Prefecture in mid-August had likely been traveling on a stolen bicycle with another man who was unaware of who he was, police said Sunday.

Junya Hida was with a 44-year-old man who had been traveling by bicycle across Japan when he was arrested at a roadside rest area Saturday after having been on the run for nearly seven weeks, according to police.

He had allegedly stolen food when he was arrested at the shop in Yamaguchi Prefecture, hundreds of kilometers west of Osaka, after arriving there on a bicycle he stole in Osaka. He was arrested again Sunday by the Osaka Prefectural Police on suspicion of aggravated escape.

Hida had been with the man on a cycling trip since the two met about three weeks ago in Ehime Prefecture, though they did not spend all the time together.

The man told Osaka police that he was aware of the news of a suspect escaping from a police station in Osaka but did not know that the person he was with was Hida.

According to the police, the man said he had not invited Hida to tag along with him on the trip and had found his company “annoying.”

Also Sunday, police in Yamaguchi Prefecture arrested the 44-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a bicycle in Wakayama Prefecture.

The Osaka police are investigating Hida’s movements since fleeing and other details about his escape. He has refused to answer questions since being recaptured, the police said.

Originally arrested for alleged rape and other crimes, Hida was being kept at the Tondabayashi police station when he broke out of a room where he had met with his lawyer.

He was put on a nationwide wanted list and police had mobilized about 4,000 officers to search for him.

A native of Matsubara, Osaka Prefecture, Hida apparently smashed an acrylic panel between his lawyer and himself in the meeting room of the police station and left from an unlocked door on the lawyer’s side of the partition, according to the police.

Hida was first arrested in May for allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorbike in Osaka. He was later indicted on charges of rape, theft and robbery resulting in injury, and the latest charge was attempted rape.

Junya Hida, who absconded from Tondabayashi police station in the suburbs of the city of Osaka in August, was riding the bike in this photograph when he was arrested Saturday evening in Yamaguchi Prefecture. | OSAKA PREFECTURAL POLICE / VIA KYODO The Osaka Prefectural Police on Sunday made public two photographs of Junya Hida, who escaped from police station in the city of Osaka in August. He was captured Saturday evening in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The left photo shows Hida before he escaped, and the other one shows him after he was recaptured. | KYODO

