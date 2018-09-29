Dismembered body found in river in Chiba

The dismembered body of what appeared to be a woman was found Saturday near the Pacific coast in Chiba Prefecture.

A man fishing along a local river in the city of Oamishirasato called police in the morning after he found a decapitated body whose arms and feet were also cut off, police said, adding that the fisherman used his net to pull it out of the water.

The torso did not have any clothes and had not decomposed progressively, investigators said.

Investigators plan to conduct an autopsy to find out the cause of death and identify the body.

The body was found about 10 km east of Honno Station.