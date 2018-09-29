73% of Japanese worried children may fall prey to sex crimes: Cabinet Office poll

Over 70 percent of people in Japan are worried that children close to them, including brothers, sisters or their own kids, may become victims of sex crimes, according to a Cabinet Office poll.

According to the survey, released Friday, 73.5 percent of the respondents either said they were apprehensive or a little anxious children close to them may fall prey to sex crimes.

It was the first time the government agency has conducted a survey on measures to prevent child pornography, child prostitution and other sex crimes related to children.

The poll asked the respondents for the reasons behind their concern. Multiple answers were allowed.

Those who answered that children are able to meet strangers easily through social media topped the list at 82.8 percent. This was followed by people citing the existence of so-called JK businesses, in which joshi kōsei (high school girls) and others entertain customers, at 34.3 percent, and those who said children lacked strong bonds with the community and hardly knew the faces of their neighbors, at 28.3 percent.

Regarding steps they’d like to see online service providers take, 51.2 percent called for such providers to look out for and erase posts that can lead to children becoming victims of sex crimes, while 49.8 percent urged the providers to create terms of use that ban people from posting content linked to sex crimes.

Respondents who asked for an age restriction for using online services came to 49.5 percent, while those who called on the operators to conduct thorough identification checks for people who use the services stood at 44.3 percent.

The interview-based poll, conducted between July 19 and Aug. 5, covered 5,000 people age 18 or over across the country, with 58.1 percent giving valid responses.