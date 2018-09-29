U.S. loses first F-35 stealth fighter in crash in South Carolina
U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Richard Rusnok flies a Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet during Exercise Valiant Shield 18 near Iwoto Island, about 1,200 km south of Tokyo, on Sept. 18. | REUTERS

WASHINGTON – A U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jet was destroyed in a crash during training on Friday, officials said. The pilot safely ejected.

The crash is the first of its kind for the troubled F-35 program, marking an unfortunate moment for the most expensive plane in history.

The U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement that one of its F-35s had crashed at around 11:45 am outside Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina.

“It’s a total loss,” one official said.

Images on social media show a plume of black smoke rising above what users said was a crash site.

The crashed plane was an F-35B, a variant used by the corps that is capable of taking off from a short runway and landing vertically. The U.S. Air Force and Navy have their own models.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot safely ejected and was being evaluated for injuries.

Unit costs vary, but the price tag for an F-35 is around $100 million. Future production lots are projected to drop slightly in price.

The crash comes just one day after the U.S. military first used the F-35, which has been beset with delays and cost overruns, in combat. On that mission, multiple F-35s from the marines struck Taliban targets in Afghanistan.

Launched in the early 1990s, the F-35 program is considered the most expensive weapons system in U.S. history, with an estimated cost of some $400 billion and a goal to produce 2,500 aircraft in the coming years.

Once servicing and maintenance costs for the F-35 are factored in over the aircraft’s life span through 2070, overall program costs are expected to rise to $1.5 trillion.

Proponents tout the F-35’s radar-dodging stealth technology, supersonic speeds, close air support capabilities, airborne agility and a massive array of sensors that give pilots unparalleled access to information.

But the program has faced numerous delays, cost overruns and setbacks, including a mysterious engine fire in 2014 that led commanders to temporarily ground the planes.

So far, the U.S. military has taken delivery of 245 F-35s, most of them for the air force.

