More than 20 million Americans glued to U.S. Supreme Court hearing telecasts
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley holds up a timer on a smartphone to show Sen. Cory Booker how long he has been speaking for during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Friday in Washington. | AP

/

More than 20 million Americans glued to U.S. Supreme Court hearing telecasts

Reuters

LOS ANGELES – The high-stakes Senate hearing on the nomination of U.S. Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh riveted American television viewers with roughly 20.4 million people tuning in on six broadcast and cable networks, according to Nielsen data released Friday.

The large number for a weekday audience represents only a fraction of Thursday’s total viewership of the emotional testimony that lasted nearly nine hours. It does not include millions more who streamed the event on phones or computers or crowds that watched in bars and other public places.

At the hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Stanford University professor Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her 36 years ago when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh vigorously denied it.

Nielsen estimated that 20.4 million people combined watched on broadcast networks ABC, CBS, NBC and cable channels Fox News Channel, CNN and MSNBC. Broadcasters interrupted their regular programming to show the hearing.

Among cable news channels, Fox News Channel pulled in an average audience of 5.7 million people, preliminary data from Nielsen showed. MSNBC attracted 2.9 million, and CNN brought in 2.5 million.

The total exceeded the audience for the June 2017 hearing where former FBI Director James Comey talked about his dealings with President Donald Trump before he was fired. Roughly 19.5 million people watched that showdown across 10 networks.

Walt Disney Co. owns ABC. NBC and MSNBC are units of Comcast Corp. Fox News Channel is a division of 21st Century Fox Inc., while AT&T Inc. owns CNN and CBS Corp. is the parent of CBS.

Additional data from other networks is expected to be released on Monday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Sen. Jeff Flake speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Friday.
'Look at me': Victims of sexual assault confront pivotal senator, Jeff Flake, on his support for ...
Moments after Sen. Jeff Flake announced his pivotal support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the Arizona Republican was confronted with the consequences. Two women cornered Flak...
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York on Friday.
China and Russia denounce 'blackmail' as rifts with U.S. exposed at U.N.
China and Russia denounced the use of "blackmail" Friday in thinly veiled rebukes of President Donald Trump, highlighting the chasm between the U.S. and its rivals on issues ranging from trade t...
Donald Trump
Trump signs spending plan, avoiding U.S. government shutdown
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an $854 billion spending bill on Friday to keep the federal government open through Dec. 7, averting a government shutdown in the weeks leading up to Novem...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley holds up a timer on a smartphone to show Sen. Cory Booker how long he has been speaking for during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Friday in Washington. | AP

, , , , , , , , ,