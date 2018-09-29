Powerful Typhoon Trami batters Okinawa, churns toward mainland Japan
A lone pedestrian braves Typhoon Trami on Saturday in downtown Naha, Okinawa Prefecture. | KYODO

AFP-JIJI, Kyodo

KAGOSHIMA – A powerful typhoon pummelled Okinawa on Saturday, injuring at least five, and weather officials warned the storm would rip through the Japanese archipelago over the weekend.

Typhoon Trami, packing gusts of up to 216 kilometers per hour (134 mph) near its center, was forecast to hit the mainland early Sunday and could cause extreme weather across the country into Monday.

Television footage showed branches ripped from trees blocking a main street in Naha, torrential horizontal rain and massive waves slamming into breakwaters on a remote island.

Some 600 people had evacuated to shelters in Okinawa and electricity had been cut to more than 121,000 homes, public broadcaster NHK said.

In Okinawa, whose gubernatorial election is scheduled for Sunday, more than half of the municipalities have decided to close early voting stations due to the weather, the prefectural election administration commission said.

Trami forced airlines, including Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co., to cancel more than 400 flights from or to airports in Okinawa and Kagoshima Prefecture on Saturday, affecting over 380,000 passengers.

Kansai International Airport plans to temporarily close its two runways as early as Sunday morning, about seven hours before the typhoon is expected to come closest to the airport.

The main global gateway to western Japan was forced to close earlier this month after a runway and a terminal building were flooded amid high tides when Typhoon Jebi made landfall on Sept. 4. The airport only resumed full operations on Sept. 11. Jebi also drove a tanker ship into a bridge to the airport, which is on an artificial island, stranding thousands of people at the airport at one point.

As for Typhoon Trami, five people suffered injuries in storm-related accidents in Okinawa but no one was feared dead, local officials said.

“The number may rise, as we are still collecting information,” said Motoki Minei, an official at the island’s disaster-management office. “We are urging our residents to stay vigilant against the typhoon.”

The weather agency warned people across Japan to be on alert for “violent winds, high waves, heavy rain.”

Fishermen in Kagoshima Bay, where the typhoon is expected to make landfall, were already making preparations, tying down their boats as Trami approached.

Angler Masakazu Hirase said: “It’s dreadful because we already know there’s another typhoon after this one, but you cannot compete with nature. We do what we can to limit the damage.”

If the forecast holds, it will be the latest in a series of extreme natural events to strike Japan.

Western parts of Japan are still recovering from the most powerful typhoon to strike the country in a quarter of a century, which claimed 11 lives and shut down the main regional airport in early September.

Deadly record rains also hit western Japan earlier this year, and the country sweltered through one of the hottest summers on record.

Also in September, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked Hokkaido, sparking landslides and leaving more than 40 people dead.

