Despite South Korean request, Maritime Self-Defense Force ships to raise Rising Sun flag at international naval event
The Maritime Self-Defense Force submarine Kokuryu, displaying the Rising Sun flag, sails past a vessel during a fleet review in Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, in October 2015. | BLOOMBERG

Despite South Korean request, Maritime Self-Defense Force ships to raise Rising Sun flag at international naval event

Kyodo, JIJI

Japan will hoist the Rising Sun flag at an international naval review in South Korea despite its neighbor’s concern, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Friday.

“As a matter of course, we will raise it,” Onodera told a news conference.

The maritime ensign is regarded by some in South Korea and China as a symbol of Japan’s wartime aggression.

Onodera noted that Maritime Self-Defense Force ships are obliged by national law to hoist the flag.

Under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, every country’s naval force is entitled to carry its own military flag.

On Thursday, a South Korean Navy source said Seoul had told Japan and other countries participating in the fleet review in late August that their warships should only raise their national flag and the national flag of South Korea during next month’s event.

Onodera also pointed out that the design of the Rising Sun flag has been widely used in Japan.

The flag was used by the Imperial Japanese Army until the end of World War II. The MSDF adopted it when the organization was launched in 1954.

China and South Korea, where bitter memories of Japan’s past militarism still run deep, often accuses Tokyo of not atoning enough for the atrocities committed before and during the war.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A lone pedestrian braves Typhoon Trami on Saturday in downtown Naha, Okinawa Prefecture.
Powerful Typhoon Trami batters Okinawa, churns toward mainland Japan
A powerful typhoon pummelled Okinawa on Saturday, injuring at least five, and weather officials warned the storm would rip through the Japanese archipelago over the weekend. Typhoon Trami...
Self-Defense Forces members search for survivors in a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in the town of Atsuma, Hokkaido, on Sept. 6.
Japanese government to cover up to 70% of cost of tourist trips to quake-hit Hokkaido
The central government has decided to provide subsidies covering up to 70 percent of the cost of tours to Hokkaido, where tourism demand has slumped due to a powerful earthquake early this month...
Image Not Available
Project to collect remains of Japanese war dead in Philippines to resume in October
Japan will resume a project to recover the remains of Japanese war dead in the Philippines next month, the welfare ministry said Friday. A group will go to the main Philippine island of L...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Maritime Self-Defense Force submarine Kokuryu, displaying the Rising Sun flag, sails past a vessel during a fleet review in Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, in October 2015. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,