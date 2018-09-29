Subaru blames high workloads as it finds more cases of improper vehicle inspections

Kyodo

Subaru Corp. blamed inspectors’ excessive workloads as it revealed fresh cases of improper vehicle inspections in a final report on its data falsifications.

The automaker has newly found that inspectors failed to properly check brakes and speedometers during final inspections. The number of affected vehicles is difficult to know because the conduct came to light based on hearings with employees, it said Friday.

Subaru has already been grilled over a finding that its inspectors fabricated fuel and emissions data, which prompted the company to launch the in-house investigation.

The improper inspections, which are believed to date back to the early 1990s and were first reported in March, affected 1,869 vehicles, up from the 1,551 announced in June, the automaker said.

Employees who lacked “awareness of norms” and had “insufficient supervision” were to blame, according to the report submitted to the transport ministry on Friday.

“I sincerely offer apologies for causing great concern and worry,” Subaru President Tomomi Nakamura said at the ministry.

In doctoring fuel and emissions data, some inspectors had copied measurements from other vehicles to meet testing standards, the report said.

A Subaru plant in Gunma Prefecture, where inspection data were fabricated, was built in the 1960s and lacked proper air conditioning, making it difficult for inspectors to conduct tests in a controlled environment, it also said.

Several inspectors at the plant said that in winter they had to boil water in an electric pot to keep humidity levels in the testing room up to standards, according to the report.

Lawyers who conducted the in-house investigation said that after Subaru cut investment at the plant, workloads on inspectors there increased.

To prevent a recurrence, Subaru said it will review workloads in the inspection process and enhance commitment by its executives in ensuring quality.

Subaru is among several major Japanese companies found to have fabricated product data, including Kobe Steel Ltd. and Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo delivers a summary of NAFTA negotiations to Sen. Ricardo Monreal during a meeting with other senators in Mexico City on Friday.
'We'll know in 48 hours': Mexico sees new hope for trilateral NAFTA
Mexico on Friday said the U.S. Trump administration and Canada were making serious efforts to resolve trade policy differences after days of bickering, raising hopes of saving the North American...
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of a Facebook logo. Facebook has reported a major security breach in which 50 million user accounts were accessed by unknown attackers.
Facebook says 50 million user accounts affected by security breach
Facebook reported a major security breach in which 50 million user accounts were accessed by unknown attackers. The attackers gained the ability to "seize control" of those accounts, Fac...
Image Not Available
Dollar firmer above ¥113.40 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was firmer above ¥113.40 in late Tokyo trading Friday, driven higher by buying from Japanese importers. But the dollar generally moved on a weak note during Tokyo trading...

, , ,