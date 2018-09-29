Japanese government to cover up to 70% of cost of tourist trips to quake-hit Hokkaido
Self-Defense Forces members search for survivors in a house damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake in the town of Atsuma, Hokkaido, on Sept. 6. | REUTERS

The central government has decided to provide subsidies covering up to 70 percent of the cost of tours to Hokkaido, where tourism demand has slumped due to a powerful earthquake early this month.

The subsidy program for the prefecture is among the measures adopted at a meeting of related ministers to support areas recently hit by major natural disasters.

“I hope support measures will be implemented promptly, so the disaster-affected people can look forward and work to rebuild their daily lives,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at the meeting Friday.

The program will be available for travel products including package tours with one or more overnight stays. Up to ¥20,000 per overnight stay will be provided to each tourist.

While Japanese tourists will be able to get subsidies worth 50 to 70 percent of their costs for up to three nights, foreign tourists will enjoy 70 percent coverage for up to five nights.

The government also decided to use ¥15.3 billion from its contingency funds for fiscal 2018 to improve the provision of information to foreign visitors in times of disaster.

