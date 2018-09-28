Dollar firmer above ¥113.40 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar was firmer above ¥113.40 in late Tokyo trading Friday, driven higher by buying from Japanese importers.

But the dollar generally moved on a weak note during Tokyo trading hours amid a dearth of fresh incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.42-43, up from ¥112.59-60 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1618-1619, down from $1.1700-1700, and at ¥131.79-79, up from ¥131.74-74.

The dollar rose above ¥113.60, a level unseen in some nine months, before falling back slightly.

Some market players refrained from bidding the dollar higher after the currency rose relatively sharply from Thursday, a foreign exchange broker said.

“Many players moved to take profits when the dollar rose above ¥113.60,” a currency broker said.

The dollar’s topside grew heavy after the 225-issue Nikkei average cut some of its gains after hitting 27-year intraday highs, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service company said.

“The dollar is expected to rise further if Japanese and overseas stocks remain firm and the view that the U.S. economy is solid takes root,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.