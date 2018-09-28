/ |

Dollar firmer above ¥113.40 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was firmer above ¥113.40 in late Tokyo trading Friday, driven higher by buying from Japanese importers.

But the dollar generally moved on a weak note during Tokyo trading hours amid a dearth of fresh incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.42-43, up from ¥112.59-60 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1618-1619, down from $1.1700-1700, and at ¥131.79-79, up from ¥131.74-74.

The dollar rose above ¥113.60, a level unseen in some nine months, before falling back slightly.

Some market players refrained from bidding the dollar higher after the currency rose relatively sharply from Thursday, a foreign exchange broker said.

“Many players moved to take profits when the dollar rose above ¥113.60,” a currency broker said.

The dollar’s topside grew heavy after the 225-issue Nikkei average cut some of its gains after hitting 27-year intraday highs, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service company said.

“The dollar is expected to rise further if Japanese and overseas stocks remain firm and the view that the U.S. economy is solid takes root,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Nikkei rises to nearly 27-year high on weaker yen
The 225-issue Nikkei average temporarily climbed to its highest level in nearly 27 years Friday morning as a weaker yen supported exporters and investors expected favorable Japanese corporate ea...
Members of the World Association of Overseas Japanese Entrepreneurs gather during the organization's annual Global Venture Forum held in August in Phnom Penh.
Meet the new breed of Japanese entrepreneurs who are venturing into frontier markets
Even as Japan Inc.'s influence has diminished under a series of internal scandals and international competition, the prevailing image of Japanese business remains tied to massive corporate congl...
An employee of Honda Motor Co. cleans a car on display at its headquarters in Tokyo in July. Honda is recalling about 232,000 of its 2018 model Accord vehicles and 2019 model Insight hybrid cars in the U.S. due to malfunctioning software for the rear camera display.
Honda to recall 232,000 Accord and Insight vehicles in U.S. over rear camera software problem
Honda is recalling about 232,000 of its 2018 Accord vehicles and 2019 Insight hybrid cars in the U.S. because of malfunctioning software for the rear camera display. There have been no r...

, , , , ,