Court rejects plea to halt reactor at Ehime’s Ikata nuclear plant

A district court on Friday rejected a plea to halt Shikoku Electric Power Co.’s planned restart of a reactor at the Ikata nuclear power plant in western Japan.

Residents of Oita Prefecture, just opposite the nuclear plant in Ehime Prefecture, had sought a provisional injunction banning the restart of the No. 3 reactor from the Oita District Court.

The decision was in line with a ruling by the Hiroshima High Court on Tuesday, which accepted an appeal by the utility and gave the green light to the restart. The high court’s ruling was an about-face from its earlier provisional injunction, issued by a separate judge.

The focal point of deliberations on whether to restart the reactor, which has been idle for maintenance since October last year, was the power plant’s resistance to volcanic eruptions.

A group of citizens in Oita Prefecture, located around 50 kilometers from the plant, had argued that the power company underestimates the risk of pyroclastic flows if a big eruption occurs at the caldera of Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, which is about 130 kilometers away.

Shikoku Electric had claimed there is a “low possibility” of the volcano experiencing a large-scale eruption while the reactor is in operation.

The ruling by the Hiroshima High Court on Tuesday said that worries over a volcanic eruption damaging the plant are “groundless.”