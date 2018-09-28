Nikkei surges but ends short of 27-year high

Stocks jumped on a sharply weaker yen Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei average closing just short of a 27-year high.

The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed to as high as 24,286.10, a level unseen since November 1991, before falling back slightly and closing at 24,120.04, up 323.30 points, or 1.36 percent, from Thursday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 17.14 points, or 0.95 percent, at 1,817.25.

Investor sentiment was brightened by the yen’s fall, which drove the dollar up to a year-to-date high of ¥113.63, brokers said.

On Thursday, the Nikkei lost 237.05 points and the Topix gave up 21.56 points.

“Global investors boosted purchases of Japanese stocks that are undervalued in light of solid earnings,” an official of a major securities firm said.

Buying to cover short positions also gave a lift to stocks, an official of a midsize securities firm said.

“Investors stepped up buying on the back of improved fundamentals,” said Mitsuo Shimizu, chief strategist at Aizawa Securities Co.

Referring to the Nikkei’s failure to maintain its 27-year highs at the close, the major securities firm official said profit-taking gained strength when the index rose above 24,100.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,399 to 623 in the TSE’s first section, while 82 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.557 billion shares from 1.39 billion shares on Thursday.

Paper producer Oji Holdings gained 0.6 percent on a news report that two of its subsidiaries will raise prices for cardboard products. Among other rivals, Rengo soared 8.27 percent and Nippon Paper gained 1.01 percent.

Technology names, including Sony and Tokyo Electron, attracted purchases after their U.S. peers fared well overnight.

Other major winners included cosmetics makers Shiseido, Kose, Pola Orbis and Fancl. Tax cuts in China are expected to boost purchases of Japanese cosmetics products by visitors from China, brokers said.

By contrast, Yoshinoya Holdings dropped 5.51 percent after the Japanese restaurant group said on Thursday that it expects to report its first consolidated net loss in six years in the year to February 2019.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average gained 300 points to end at 24,130.