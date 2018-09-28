H.I.S. scraps Hawaii wedding ceremonies and tours for 260 couples

Major domestic travel agency H.I.S. Co. said Friday it has canceled wedding packages and tours for 260 couples who had booked to tie the knot at one of its venues in Hawaii from this month to September 2019, due to a construction delay.

H.I.S. had been selling the packages and tours since December 2017 and said it will offer full refunds and propose other plans. It also plans to pay compensation.

The venue was planned to open on Sept. 1, but H.I.S. was told by the operating company on Aug. 15 that it would be unable to open on time as bad weather, among other reasons, had delayed construction.

Most customers have opted to go to other venues, the Japanese travel agency said.

“We deeply apologize for having caused great concern and inconvenience,” H.I.S. said in a statement.

The company has a global presence with 271 branches in 156 cities abroad.