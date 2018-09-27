/ |

Dollar weaker around ¥112.60 in Tokyo after stocks drop

JIJI

The dollar was weaker around ¥112.60 in late Tokyo trading Thursday, driven lower by a drop in Japanese stocks.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.59-60, down from ¥112.85-89 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1700-1700, down from $1.1766-1766, and at ¥131.74-74, down from ¥132.78-78.

The U.S. currency rose near ¥112.90 temporarily on a brief rise in Japanese stocks, but later gave up the gains after stocks dropped, traders said.

The slide in Japanese stocks “triggered dollar selling for yen designed to hedge against risks,” a foreign-exchange broker said.

The dollar came under additional pressure against the yen in late trading, when the euro fell against the Japanese currency amid concern about political uncertainty in Italy, traders said.

“Position-adjustment dollar selling for yen gained strength” after the end of closely watched events, such as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and a Japan-U.S. summit, an official at a Japanese bank said.

“Domestic institutional investors refrained from active trading” ahead of the end of September and the fiscal second quarter, an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading service company said.

