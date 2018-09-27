Nikkei snaps eight-session winning streak

Stocks dropped on profit-taking on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, with the benchmark Nikkei average snapping its eight-session winning streak.

The Nikkei 225 lost 237.05 points, or 0.99 percent, to end at 23,796.74. On Wednesday, the key market gauge added 93.53 points, rising above 24,000 for the first time in eight months.

The Topix finished down 21.56 points, or 1.18 percent, at 1,800.11, after sagging 0.77 point the previous day.

Selling to lock in profits prevailed after the Nikkei gained over 1,400 points over the last eight sessions, brokers said.

“Profit-taking outpaced continuing purchases by foreign players,” an official at a major securities firm said.

The sharp fall in the key indices in the afternoon was driven by profit-taking by short-term traders such as hedge funds, said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

It is natural for investors to lock in profits after the Nikkei passed the 24,000 line the previous day, Otsuka said.

Stocks were also pressured by position-adjustment selling after expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at a faster pace receded, brokers said.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,730 to 342 in the TSE’s first section, while 32 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.390 billion shares from 1.489 billion shares on Wednesday.

Financial issues were downbeat after their U.S. peers fared poorly following a drop in U.S. long-term interest rates. Among major banking groups, Mitsubishi UFJ slumped 1.55 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui fell 1.07 percent. Insurer Dai-ichi Life lost 3.29 percent.

Recruit slumped 3.46 percent after Mizuho Securities Co. lowered its investment rating on the staffing service company.

Among other major losers were furniture maker Nitori as well as technology firms Murata Manufacturing and Fanuc.

On the other hand, automakers attracted purchases after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed not to impose additional tariffs on vehicles imported from Japan anytime soon. Major gainers in the sector included Subaru, Mazda and Suzuki.

Also higher were clothing retailer Fast Retailing and pharmaceutical firm Takeda.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average lost 170 points to end at 23,830.