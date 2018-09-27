5.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Indonesia’s Aceh but no tsunami warning issued
Aceh journalists participate in a workshop on handling natural disasters organized by the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) in Banda Aceh on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

JAKARTA – A 5.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s western Aceh province early Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The shallow quake struck shortly before 1 a.m. local time with its epicenter 20 km northwest of the city of Langsa.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide and many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2004 tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

A series of quakes and aftershocks on the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok through July and August killed about 500 people and forced hundreds of thousands into evacuation shelters or tents.

