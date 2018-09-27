Trump claims there would have been war with North Korea had he not been elected
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday in New York. | AP

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump said Wednesday the U.S. would have been drawn into a war with North Korea if he had not been elected as he played up the prospects of a peace deal with its leader, Kim Jong Un.

“If I wasn’t elected, you would have had a war,” Trump said before adding that “nobody is talking about that” anymore.

“We have a very good relationship. He (Kim) likes me, I like him,” he told a press conference in New York.

“I really believe he wants to get it done. He wants to make a deal, I want (to) make a deal.”

Trump, whose secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, is due to travel to Pyongyang next month, refused to commit to a timetable on when he expected North Korea to denuclearize.

“I don’t want to get into the time game. You know why? I told Mike Pompeo. I said ‘Mike, don’t get into the time game.’ We stopped him. They’re taking down plants, they’re taking down a lot of different testing areas.

“They’re going to take down some more. You’ll be hearing about that very soon. I don’t want to go ahead of myself. But you’ll be hearing about it soon.”

Photos

