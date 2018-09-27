Trump says Abe is now ready to start talks on free trade deal
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. | AFP-JIJI

Trump says Abe is now ready to start talks on free trade deal

Reuters

NEW YORK – U.S. President Donald Trump said he had agreed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday to start talks on a bilateral free trade agreement that Tokyo has been resisting.

“We’ve agreed today to start trade negotiations between the United States and Japan,” Trump said at a summit with Abe in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

“This was something that for various reasons over the years Japan was unwilling to do and now they are willing to do. So we’re very happy about that, and I’m sure that we will come to a satisfactory conclusion, and if we don’t, ohhhhhh,” Trump said.

Trump has made clear he is unhappy with Japan’s $69 billion trade surplus with the United States — nearly two-thirds of it from auto exports — and wants a two-way agreement to address it.

Japanese officials have been worried that Trump will demand a reduction in Japanese auto imports, and fret that Trump could impose steep import tariffs on autos and auto parts, which would deal a big blow to the export-reliant economy.

“Actually I think we will probably come to a conclusion and I think it’ll be something very exciting,” Trump said.

“And Japan is very smart — great negotiators — and up until now they’ve done very well, and they’ll continue to do very well. We’re going to have a really great relationship, better than ever before on trade. I think it’s going to be better for Japan and better for the United States.

“It can only be better for the United States because it couldn’t get any worse because of what’s happened over the years.”

Japanese economy minister Toshimitsu Motegi was quoted as saying by Japanese media after meeting U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in New York on Tuesday that the two sides had reached a broad understanding over how to promote bilateral trade and may announce specifics on Wednesday.

The two top trade representatives failed at a meeting in August to narrow their differences on whether to open up negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement.

Tokyo is worried that as part of any bilateral deal Washington might put pressure to open up its politically sensitive farm market.

The sense of unease in Tokyo increased after Trump escalated his trade fight with China, and has reportedly pushed Mexico into agree to cap auto exports to the United States.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An Uber car drives through LaGuardia Airport in New York in 2017. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says the state will receive approximately $760,000 under a $148 million nationwide settlement between 50 states and Uber. The settlement announced Wednesday by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan stems from the ride-hailing company's yearlong delay in reporting a data breach to its affected drivers about the theft of their personal information.
Uber agrees to $148 million settlement with states over massive data breach
Uber will pay $148 million and tighten data security after the ride-hailing company failed for a year to notify drivers that hackers had stolen their personal information, according to a settlement...
Image Not Available
China announces tariff cut but no action on U.S. complaints
China announced more tariff cuts Wednesday on construction machinery and other goods but no action on U.S. complaints about its technology policy that are fueling an escalating trade battle. The...
According to Suzuki Motor Corp., inspection data on emissions, fuel efficiency or thermometer readings were falsified for a total of 2,737 automobiles from three domestic plants between May 2009 and July this year.
Data scandal at troubled Suzuki Motor deepens
Suzuki Motor Corp. said Wednesday that the company has falsified preshipment vehicle inspection data, on top of earlier announced improper emissions checks. When announcing the discovery of the ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,