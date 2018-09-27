Obama takes swipe at Trump’s attitude on environment, notes commitment ‘not forthcoming’
Former U.S President Barack Obama speaks as he campaigns in support of Pennsylvania candidates in Philadelphia Sept. 21. Obama on Wednesday took a swipe at President Trump's attitude to the environment, saying the world needs 'political and social commitment' to achieve sustainability. 'Unfortunately we have a U.S administration that deals differently around these issues,' he told business leaders at a wide-ranging talk in Oslo. | AP

/

Obama takes swipe at Trump’s attitude on environment, notes commitment ‘not forthcoming’

AP

OSLO – Former U.S. President Barack Obama took a swipe at President Donald Trump’s attitude to the environment Wednesday, saying the world needs “political and social commitment” to achieve sustainability.

“Unfortunately we have a U.S administration that deals differently around these issues,” he said to laughter from the audience as he addressed business leaders in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.

In a wide-ranging talk, Obama outlined the need for a higher global focus on the environment, greater diversity in business, and backed using technology to solve global problems.

“The single highest priority that I see globally at this point is the issue of environmental sustainability,” he said, adding that the 2015 Paris Agreement’s global climate targets were “a first step in the right direction. But only the first step.”

He said environmental sustainability would only come when leaders adopted new technologies. “But that takes political and social commitment that right now is not forthcoming.”

The Obama administration ratified the Paris Agreement in September 2016. Trump dumped the U.S commitment in June 2017.

Obama made no mention of his successor by name but told the audience at the Oslo Business Forum in the Norwegian Capital that he feared “rising protectionism and authoritarianism” in the U.S since he left office.

Dressed in a dark suit over a light blue open-collared shirt, Obama said Norway was a country that used “political and social” levers to achieve social democratic goals. He also praised Norway for its focus on gender equality — it’s one of very few countries that has legislated on women in the boardroom, requiring 40 percent of nonexecutive board members to be female.

“Companies with a critical mass of women in leadership perform better, are more profitable, have higher stock valuations. If you are on the board of a company and you look around and it is all a bunch of men, you have got a problem. You are not well organized to succeed,” he said.

Obama added that, in a U.S that was undergoing rapid demographic changes, companies that failed to recruit Americans who’re Asian or Latin American in origin were doomed to fail in the long term.

“This is not charity or social policy,” he said. “This is a matter for your business success.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

First lady Melania Trump speaks during a reception at the United States mission to the United Nations Wednesday in New York.
First lady Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, Egypt in October
Melania Trump plans to emphasize child welfare in Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt in October on her first extended solo international mission. The trip will also be the first ever to the vast Africa...
Member of the Pussy Riot punk group Pyotr Verzilov gestures as he walks with police during a court hearing at a courthouse in Moscow in July, as members of the Russian protest-art group are accused of disturbing public order after invading the pitch during the World Cup final in Moscow. Verzilov that he was "convinced" he was poisoned by Russia's secret service, possibly for investigating the killing of three Russian reporters in Africa. Verzilov, who has both Canadian and Russian citizenship, told German daily Bild that he believed it was likely Russia's GRU military intelligence agency that attacked him.
Pussy Riot activist 'convinced' Russia poisoned him
An activist with Russian protest punk band Pussy Riot said Wednesday he was "convinced" he was poisoned by Russia's secret service, possibly for looking into the killing of three Russian reporters ...
Ruslan Boshirov (left) and Alexander Petrov attend their first public appearance in an interview with the RT channel in Moscow Sept. 13. The investigative group Bellingcat says it has identified one of the two suspects in the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy as a highly decorated colonel of the Russian military intelligence agency GRU. Bellingcat said Wednesda that the suspect whose passport name was Ruslan Boshirov is in fact Col. Anatoliy Chepiga.
U.K. investigative group: Suspect in Sergei Skripal poisoning is decorated GRU colonel
An investigative group in Britain says it has identified one of the two suspects in the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in the U.K. as a highly decorated colonel in the Russian military intelligence...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Former U.S President Barack Obama speaks as he campaigns in support of Pennsylvania candidates in Philadelphia Sept. 21. Obama on Wednesday took a swipe at President Trump's attitude to the environment, saying the world needs 'political and social commitment' to achieve sustainability. 'Unfortunately we have a U.S administration that deals differently around these issues,' he told business leaders at a wide-ranging talk in Oslo. | AP

, , , , ,