Nissan reports preventive steps to government in wake of data fabrication scandal

Nissan Motor Co. submitted a report to the government Wednesday containing measures to prevent any further fabrication of exhaust emissions and fuel efficiency data.

“We have hurt the trust of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and our customers,” Nissan President Hiroto Saikawa said in handing the report to Tetsuya Okuda, the ministry’s director-general of the Road Transport Bureau. “I offer a deep apology.”

Nissan’s data fabrication and inappropriate inspections tests came to light in July, as the company found itself roiled in another scandal. The automaker admitted in September last year that uncertified employees had checked vehicles for many years, leading it to recall over 1 million vehicles sold in Japan.

“I hope that the inspections of vehicles will be completed based on rules and that such inappropriate incidents will never occur again,” Okuda said.

On July 9, Nissan said it had falsified data from exhaust emissions and fuel efficiency tests from April 2013 to June this year and found its employees had also carried out insufficient quality tests, conducting the examinations at room temperature instead of carrying them out under designated conditions.

Nissan has said the misconduct involved 1,171 vehicles of 19 models, or 53.5 percent of the total tested during the period.

Saikawa declined to comment on whether he will step down to take responsibility, saying, “I would now like to focus on countermeasures.”

The ministry had instructed the Yokohama-based company to submit a report by August.

The details of the report were due to be announced at a news conference later Wednesday.

Nissan is among several major Japanese companies caught recently in product data fabrications, a group that also includes Kobe Steel Ltd. and Mitsubishi Materials Corp., which have tarnished the reputation of the quality of the country’s manufacturing sector.