Wife of Malaysia’s former PM questioned for second time in 1MDB case

The wife of Malaysian former Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived Wednesday at the nation’s anti-graft agency for questioning over alleged theft and money laundering involving the 1MDB state investment fund.

Rosmah Mansor was summoned for a second time since June 5 and could face criminal charges like her husband. Najib has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of money laundering, corruption, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust over the scandal involving the 1MDB state fund, and will face trial next year.

Wearing a green outfit and carrying a matching handbag, Rosmah, 66, didn’t speak to reporters as she entered the agency’s building, escorted by police and her lawyers.

Rosmah is widely reviled for her opulent lifestyle and penchant for expensive jewelry and designer Birkin bags, which have led to her being compared with former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos and her extravagant collection of designer shoes.

Police found hundreds of luxury handbags, jewelry and cash — worth more than $266 million — during raids on apartments linked to the family shortly after Najib’s shocking electoral defeat. Items seized included 567 handbags, 423 watches and 12,000 pieces of jewelry including 1,400 necklaces, 2,200 rings, 2,800 pairs of earrings and 14 tiaras. Najib has said the items were mostly gifts given to his family.

In a biography in 2013, Rosmah said it was common for a prime minister’s wife to receive expensive jewelry and gifts. She also said she had earned millions of ringgit from her own album, which wasn’t released to the public but was bought by government ministers who were fans of her singing talent.

The anti-graft agency chief Mohamad Shukri Abdull said earlier this week the agency had completed its probe on Rosmah and had submitted the investigation papers to the attorney-general’s chambers for further action.

Najib set up the 1MDB fund when he took power in 2009, but it accumulated billions in debts and is being investigated in the U.S. and several other countries. U.S. investigators say Najib’s associates stole and laundered $4.5 billion from the fund from 2009 to 2014, some of which ended up in Najib’s bank account. They say $27.3 million was used to buy a rare diamond necklace for Rosmah.

Public anger over the scandal eventually led to the ouster of Najib’s long-ruling coalition in May 9 elections, which ushered in the first change of power since Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957.

New Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reopened investigations into 1MDB that had been suppressed under Najib’s rule. He has also banned the couple from leaving the country.

Police have said investigations show that $972 million was transferred into Najib’s bank accounts from three companies linked to 1MDB. Najib, 65, has accused Mahathir’s government of seeking political vengeance against him and his family.