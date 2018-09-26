Japan, U.S., and EU agree to co-sponsor proposal to reform WTO

Kyodo

NEW YORK – Trade ministers from Japan, the United States and the European Union agreed Tuesday to co-sponsor a proposal that would bring changes to the World Trade Organization.

The proposed changes concern the notification system for domestic industrial subsidies and would also strengthen the activities of the regular committees of the WTO, according to a joint statement issued after a trilateral meeting in New York.

It marked the first time that the three parties have agreed to co-sponsor a proposal to reform the Geneva-based global trade watchdog, according to an official of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The three parties plan to submit the proposal to the WTO as early as next month, the official told reporters after the meeting involving trade minister Hiroshige Seko, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom.

“The ministers shared a common view on the need for the reform of the WTO, and, with respect to its monitoring and surveillance function, agreed as a first step to co-sponsor a transparency and notification proposal for consideration at the next meeting of the WTO Council on Trade in Goods” slated for November in Geneva, the statement said.

The meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly came as some WTO members such as China have failed to comply with a notification system under which members of the organization are required to report when they extend subsidies to a domestic industry.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California
Elon Musk's SpaceX secures second Japanese client for lunar rover mission
Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp. signed its second Japanese customer in as many weeks — but the payload this time will be lunar rovers rather than a group of space tourists...
Nissan Motor Co. President Hiroto Saikawa speaks to reporters Wednesday at the transport ministry after submitting a report on measures to prevent any further fabrication of fuel economy data.
Nissan reports preventive steps to government in wake of data fabrication scandal
Nissan Motor Co. submitted a report to the government Wednesday containing measures to prevent any further fabrication of exhaust emissions and fuel efficiency data. "We have hurt the tru...
A worker transfers steel cables at a steel factory in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. The Asian Development Bank has slightly downgraded its growth forecasts in its latest outlook report for the region, citing the fallout from trade tensions, rising debt and the potential impact from tightening of credit in the U.S.
Clouds on the horizon as trade wars and debt weigh on Asia's growth
Trade conflicts, rising debt and the potential impact from rising interest rates in the U.S. will likely dampen growth in the coming year, the Asian Development Bank said Wednesday in an update ...

, , , ,