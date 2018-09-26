Former Trump hotel in Panama City rebranded as JW Marriott
People stand front of the recently unveiled marquee outside the former Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower, in Panama City Tuesday. The luxury hotel that used to bear the Trump name has formally been rebranded after a bitter dispute over control. The 70-story, sail-shaped tower is now the JW Marriott. | AP

Former Trump hotel in Panama City rebranded as JW Marriott

AP

PANAMA CITY – A luxury hotel in Panama City that used to bear the Trump name was formally rebranded Tuesday as the JW Marriott after a bitter dispute over control that ended with the U.S. president’s family company evicted.

The 70-story, seaside, sail-shaped tower is now operated under the brand of U.S. hotelier Marriott International, which took over management.

Owners and administrators unveiled the new name on a granite wall at the entrance where the Trump name was removed in March when, after a hotly contested legal fight, majority investor Orestes Fintiklis was able to oust Trump managers.

The dispute over the hotel began in October 2017 when owners sought to fire Trump’s company, citing damage to his brand and mismanagement. The Trump Organization fought the termination and refused to hand over the property.

The company also appealed to Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela to intervene, even invoking a treaty between the two countries, raising ethical concerns over possible mingling of Trump’s business and government interests.

The appeal was apparently unsuccessful: An arbitrator declined to reinstate the Trump management team.

The 369-room high-rise with restaurants and casinos was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Trump in July 2011, four years before he launched his White House bid.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
U.S.-China tensions spilling over from trade into the military arena
A deterioration in U.S.-China relations, seen most dramatically in their escalating trade dispute, is spilling over into the military arena. The Pentagon on Tuesday confirmed that China had canc...
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration photo in March.
Google, Facebook and Twitter agree to code of conduct to fight fake news in EU
Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc. and other tech and advertising companies have committed to implementing new measures and investing in new technologies to fight the spread of hoa...
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks to the Office of Justice Programs' National Institute of Justice Opioid Research Summit in Washington Tuesday.
Jeff Sessions hears from states on privacy threat from tech firms amid alleged bias
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with a group of state attorneys general on how to protect consumers from dominant technology companies, though they didn't decide to open an investigation. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

People stand front of the recently unveiled marquee outside the former Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower, in Panama City Tuesday. The luxury hotel that used to bear the Trump name has formally been rebranded after a bitter dispute over control. The 70-story, sail-shaped tower is now the JW Marriott. | AP

, , , ,