Former Trump hotel in Panama City rebranded as JW Marriott

A luxury hotel in Panama City that used to bear the Trump name was formally rebranded Tuesday as the JW Marriott after a bitter dispute over control that ended with the U.S. president’s family company evicted.

The 70-story, seaside, sail-shaped tower is now operated under the brand of U.S. hotelier Marriott International, which took over management.

Owners and administrators unveiled the new name on a granite wall at the entrance where the Trump name was removed in March when, after a hotly contested legal fight, majority investor Orestes Fintiklis was able to oust Trump managers.

The dispute over the hotel began in October 2017 when owners sought to fire Trump’s company, citing damage to his brand and mismanagement. The Trump Organization fought the termination and refused to hand over the property.

The company also appealed to Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela to intervene, even invoking a treaty between the two countries, raising ethical concerns over possible mingling of Trump’s business and government interests.

The appeal was apparently unsuccessful: An arbitrator declined to reinstate the Trump management team.

The 369-room high-rise with restaurants and casinos was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Trump in July 2011, four years before he launched his White House bid.