Mexico disarms entire Acapulco police force over alleged ties to drug gangs
Mexican Marines escort municipal police officers disarmed and detained during an operation to check if they colluded with organised crime, in Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday. | REUTERS

AP

MEXICO CITY – Authorities in southern Mexico disarmed and placed under investigation the entire police force in the once-glittering resort of Acapulco, claiming the local cops were infiltrated by drug gangs.

Officials in Guerrero state issued arrest warrants for two top Acapulco police commanders, accusing them of homicide.

The rest of the police officers were stripped of their guns, radios and bullet-proof vests and taken for background checks.

Law enforcement duties in the seaside city of 800,000 were taken over by soldiers, marines and state police.

The state government said Tuesday it acted after the police failed to act to stem a persistent wave of killings and crime.

Local police in several parts of Mexico have been disbanded because they were corrupted by drug cartels.

