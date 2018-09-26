WWII code breaker buried in Nebraska with U.K. military honors
This undated Watters family photo via the Omaha World-Herald shows Col. John Watters and his wife, Jean Watters, on their wedding day. Jean Watters was buried Monday in Nebraska with British military honors for a secret that she held for decades: her World War II service as a codebreaker of German intelligence communications. The tribute honored Watters for her role decoding for a top-secret military program led by British mathematician Alan Turing. She was 18 when she enlisted in the Women's Royal Naval Service. | FAMILY PHOTO VIA THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD / VIA AP

WWII code breaker buried in Nebraska with U.K. military honors

AP

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – A 92-year-old woman has been buried in Nebraska with British military honors for a secret that she held for decades: her World War II service as a code breaker of German intelligence communications.

The Union Jack was draped over Jean Briggs Watters’ casket during her burial Monday, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Watters died Sept. 15.

The tribute honored Watters for her role decoding for a top-secret military program led by British mathematician Alan Turing, who was the subject of the 2014 Oscar-winning film “The Imitation Game.” Watters was among about 10,000 people, mostly women, who participated in the Allied effort to crack German communication codes throughout the war.

She operated an electro-mechanical machine , known as a “bombe,” to decipher signals the German armed forces sent out from its sophisticated Enigma encryption machines. The effort at Britain’s famed codebreaking center, Bletchley Park, saved lives and helped bring an end to the war. But it was kept classified until the 1970s.

“She never told anyone,” said Watters’ son, Robin. “She was fully aware of the gravity of what she was doing. It was haunting to her, what might happen if she made a mistake.”

Jean Briggs Watters was 18 when she enlisted in the Women’s Royal Naval Service. She had attended an art school in Cambridge, England, before joining the Allied war cause.

She met her husband, a U.S. Army Air Corps pilot named John Watters, during the war and they married soon after. She and her husband retired to the U.S. in 1969.

Watters was placed Monday in a burial plot next to her husband, who died in June at age 101.

“She had a seriousness, and a sense of duty,” Robin Watters said. “She was a really special lady. But she was tough. She did the hard things.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Michael Kelly holds a Lockheed Martin Tristar 500, an Aer Lingus model aircraft that is part of his collection, the world's largest, of diecast model aircraft unveiled at Shannon airport in Shannon, Ireland, Tuesday.
Irishman donates world's largest model aircraft collection to his local airport
When Irishman Michael Kelly was a boy, he loved nothing more than gazing at planes taking off and landing at his nearest airport. Now 67, after more than half a century building what he believes...
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters Tuesday. A sound of sudden, loud and unexpected laughter was directed at Trump as he addressed global leaders at the United Nations, and it was witnessed by an audience of tens of millions viewing immediate clips online of a humiliating moment for Donald Trump. The laughter followed Trump's boasts that "in less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country."
Trump boasts his accomplishments, draws mocking laughter at U.N.
President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke of global governing at the United Nations on Tuesday, drawing headshakes and even mocking laughter from fellow world leaders as he promoted his aggre...
Anti-Kremlin activist and publisher of a Russian online news portal Pyotr Verzilov, who undergoes treatment at a hospital, speaks with founder of Pussy Riot protest group Nadezhda Tolokonnikova in Berlin in this handout photo obtained on Tuesday.
Russian Pussy Riot activist conscious in Berlin hospital after mystery poisoning
A member of the Russian protest group Pussy Riot said Tuesday he's recovering after two weeks in intensive care for a suspected poisoning while a fellow activist suggested he could have been target...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This undated Watters family photo via the Omaha World-Herald shows Col. John Watters and his wife, Jean Watters, on their wedding day. Jean Watters was buried Monday in Nebraska with British military honors for a secret that she held for decades: her World War II service as a codebreaker of German intelligence communications. The tribute honored Watters for her role decoding for a top-secret military program led by British mathematician Alan Turing. She was 18 when she enlisted in the Women's Royal Naval Service. | FAMILY PHOTO VIA THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD / VIA AP Pallbearers move the casket of Jean Watters for her funeral at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska, Monday. Jean Watters was part of the super-secret team that broke the German ENIGMA code during World War II. | CHRIS MACHIAN / OMAHA WORLD-HERALD / VIA AP

, , , , , , ,