Qualcomm alleges Apple gave swiped chip secrets to Intel
Customers wait in line outside of the Apple Store at the Garden State Plaza on the day the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were released Sept. 21 in Paramus, New Jersey. | AP

Qualcomm alleges Apple gave swiped chip secrets to Intel

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – Qualcomm escalated a legal war with Apple, accusing the iPhone maker of stealing secrets and sharing them with mobile chip rival Intel, according to court documents.

The California mobile chip maker on Monday added the sizzling accusation in an amendment to a lawsuit filed against Apple last year in California state court in Qualcomm’s home city of San Diego.

The modified filing contends that Apple “engaged in a years-long campaign of false promises, stealth, and subterfuge designed to steal Qualcomm’s confidential information and trade secrets” in order to help Intel and other rivals field competing mobile chips,

Apple’s goal was to buy mobile chips from Intel instead of depending on Qualcomm, the dominant maker of mobile phone processors, the court document claimed.

Qualcomm general counsel Don Rosenberg said in response to an AFP inquiry that the latest filing showed that “Apple has flouted its contractual commitments and misappropriated Qualcomm’s property rights in an effort to improve its performance and increase its profits.”

In response to a request for comment, Apple directed AFP to a comment the Silicon Valley company made in June of last year regarding its clash with Qualcomm.

“Qualcomm’s illegal business practices are harming Apple and the entire industry,” Apple said.

“They supply us with a single connectivity component, but for years have been demanding a percentage of the total cost of our products — effectively taxing Apple’s innovation.”

Apple’s ongoing legal battle with Qualcomm includes accusations that the chip maker has been charging for invalid patents. Apple had long relied on Qualcomm for chips for iPhones, but turned to Intel after the onset of legal wrangling.

Early last year the iPhone maker filed a lawsuit complaining that Qualcomm — which produces chips widely used in smartphones and tablets around the world — abused its market power to demand unfair royalties, and demanded billions of dollars in compensation.

Apple filed similar complaints against Qualcomm in China.

Qualcomm countersued, claiming that Apple breached agreements and encouraged regulatory attacks worldwide on the chip firm.

Last month, Qualcomm settled a long-running antitrust investigation in Taiwan for around $90 million.

Qualcomm still faces huge fines linked to similar probes in South Korea, the European Union and the United States, while it is also involved in a long-running licensing dispute with tech titan Apple.

Qualcomm in 2015 agreed to pay $975 million to settle antitrust charges in China.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Economic revitalization minister Toshimitsu Motegi answers questions from reporters in New York on Monday.
Japan and U.S. agree to expanded trade framework, including tariff talks, ahead of Abe-Trump summit
Japan and the United States agreed on Tuesday to create a framework, including tariff talks, for expanding trade between the two countries. The two governments reached the accord at the second r...
Japan's financial watchdog issued on Tuesday its third administrative warning to the operator of the Zaif cryptocurrency exchange platform.
Japan's Financial Services Agency criticizes hacked crypto-exchange over lack of details on $62 m...
Cryptocurrency firm Tech Bureau Corp. has failed to provide adequate details on how thieves hacked into its exchange to steal ¥7 billion ($62 million), or explained its delay in reporti...
Shoppers check items at an @cosme store run by istyle Inc., the operator of Japan's popular beauty and cosmetic products portal site @cosme, at the Star House commercial complex in Hong Kong's bustling Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district on Sept. 3.
Popular Japanese cosmetic portal @cosme gaining foothold in Asia
The operator of the popular beauty and cosmetic products portal site @cosme is rapidly gaining a foothold in Asia thanks to brisk demand for high-quality Japanese cosmetic brands. The cos...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Customers wait in line outside of the Apple Store at the Garden State Plaza on the day the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were released Sept. 21 in Paramus, New Jersey. | AP

, , , , ,