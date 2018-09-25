Japan and U.S. hold second round of high-level trade talks ahead of Abe-Trump summit

Japan and the United States began a second round of high-level trade talks Tuesday to find common ground after U.S. President Donald Trump called for “reciprocal” relations.

The talks are meant to lay the groundwork for a summit Wednesday between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump, with Tokyo alarmed by the U.S. push for a bilateral free trade agreement and further access to the auto and agriculture markets.

Economic revitalization minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in Tokyo last week that he hoped to discuss how to create a “win-win” relationship and produce “good outcomes” during a meeting with U.S. Representative Robert Lighthizer.

The second round was moved to Tuesday from Monday due to a tight schedule on the U.S. side.

Trump has taken issue with the massive U.S. trade deficit with Japan and is aiming to correct the imbalance.

For Japan, securing an exemption from higher tariffs on cars and auto parts imposed by the United States is vital as the auto industry is integral to the country’s economy.

Tokyo may enter negotiations on a bilateral deal on condition that Washington holds off on imposing additional tariffs on the Japanese auto sector, according to sources close to the matter.

Abe said Sunday he had a “very constructive” discussion on bilateral trade and investment with Trump over dinner, adding that the issue will be raised at the forthcoming summit.