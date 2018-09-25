Dollar firmer above ¥112.90 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar was firmer above ¥112.90 in late Tokyo trading Tuesday, although market activity was subdued ahead of a policy-setting meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.92-93, up from ¥112.70-70 at the same time Friday. The Tokyo financial markets reopened after a three-day weekend.

The euro was at $1.1768-1769, down from $1.1773-1773, and at ¥132.89-92, up from ¥132.69-69.

After trading around ¥112.80 in the early morning, the dollar approached ¥113 in midmorning trading on a bout of dollar buying by Japanese importers, traders said.

The U.S. currency lacked power to reach the ¥113 line amid a dearth of fresh buying incentives, they said.

The dollar moved narrowly as many players retreated to the sidelines to see the outcome of the Fed’s two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting through Wednesday, a currency market broker said.

“Higher U.S. long-term interest rates support dollar buying, but the dollar’s rise was limited as the benchmark Nikkei stock average added only minor gains,” the broker said.

“Dollar buying against the yen will likely gather strength further if U.S. long-term interest rates exceed 3.1 percent,” a Japanese bank official said.