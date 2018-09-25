More generators at quake-hit Hokkaido power plants reactivated

The No. 4 generator of the Tomato-Atsuma thermal power plant in Hokkaido was reactivated Tuesday, its operator said, helping to ensure a stable supply of electricity in the prefecture, which was hit by a strong earthquake early this month.

The 700,000-kilowatt No. 4 unit — the largest among the three generators at the Tomato-Atsuma plant — was brought back into operation at 3 a.m., Hokkaido Electric Power Co. said.

The plant shut down after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the prefecture on Sept. 6, causing a serious power shortage across the island. The plant is located in the town of Atsuma, one of the areas hit hardest by the quake.

The 350,000-kW No. 2 generator of Shiriuchi thermal power plant, located in the town of the same name, was also brought back online at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday after inspections were completed.

The recovery of the Tomato-Atsuma plant’s No. 4 unit and the Shiriuchi plant’s No. 2 unit raised Hokkaido Electric’s total power supply capacity to 4.61 million kW, 20.4 percent above the peak electricity demand of 3.83 million kW before the earthquake, company officials said.

In times of emergencies, Hokkaido Electric can also receive electricity supply of up to 500,000 kW from power companies on Honshu, the officials said.

With peak demand reaching as high as 5 million kW during the prefecture’s harsh winters, Hokkaido Electric plans to ask residents and businesses in the region to make reasonable efforts to reduce power consumption as in previous years.

Previously, Hokkaido Electric said the Tomato-Atsuma plant’s No. 4 unit would not be able to resume operations at least until November. But the unit was able to be restart earlier since internal damage to its turbine equipment, which caught fire after the quake, was smaller than expected and the test operation went smoothly.