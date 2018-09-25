/

Mitsui Sugar and Mitsui & Co. to buy Singapore firm for Southeast Asia and Middle East expansion

Nna/kyodo

SINGAPORE – Leading sugar producer Mitsui Sugar Co. and trading house Mitsui & Co. will acquire a full stake in a Singapore sugar vendor for about $100 million to cash in on growing demand for sweeteners in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Mitsui Sugar and its largest shareholder signed an agreement Friday to buy 70 percent and 30 percent stakes, respectively, in SIS’88 Pte., a refined sugar seller, from E D & F Man Holdings, a British global commodity trader, according to the Japanese firm.

Facing an increasingly tough business environment at home due to the declining birthrate and aging population, the Tokyo-based sugar company is seeking business opportunities in fast-growing overseas markets, especially in Asia, as its sales are currently largely dependent on the domestic market, a Mitsui Sugar spokesman said.

SIS’88, established in 1967 as a state-owned firm, deals in about 200,000 tons of sugar in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, posting about ¥15 billion ($133 million) in sales in 2017.

The Singapore firm also produces powdered drinks for home and industrial use, and the SIS brand is well-known in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, according to Mitsui Sugar.

Together with Mitsui trading house, Mitsui Sugar will help SIS’88 boost its businesses by providing expertise in quality enhancement and product development while utilizing its sales channels.

The Japanese firm aims to cater to diversifying demand for sweeteners along with improving household income and changing lifestyles in the two regions.

The world’s sugar demand has increased about 2 percent on average per year for the past three decades, with Asia accounting for 47.1 percent of the estimated global total of over 184 million tons in the year to September, according to data from Agriculture & Livestock Industries Corp., a Japanese government-backed industry body.

Mitsui Sugar has two Thai units for production of sugar products while operating representative offices in Bangkok and Shanghai.

Kaset Phol Sugar, one of the local units in Thailand jointly operated with Mitsui & Co. since 1994, embarked on the expansion of high-quality sugar output in June to triple annual capacity to 300,000 tons by October 2019, backed by about ¥37 billion investment from the trading house.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Shoppers check items at an @cosme store run by istyle Inc., the operator of Japan's popular beauty and cosmetic products portal site @cosme, at the Star House commercial complex in Hong Kong's bustling Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district on Sept. 3.
Popular Japanese cosmetic portal @cosme gaining foothold in Asian nations
The operator of the popular beauty and cosmetic products portal site @cosme is rapidly gaining a foothold in Asia thanks to brisk demand for high-quality Japanese cosmetic brands. The cos...
Image Not Available
China protests Washington's planned $330 million sale of military spare parts to Taiwan
China on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction and said it has lodged stern representations with the United States after the State Department approved the sale to Taiwan of spare parts for military ...
Image Not Available
Dollar firmer above ¥112.90 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was firmer above ¥112.90 in late Tokyo trading Tuesday, although market activity was subdued ahead of a policy-setting meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. At 5 p.m., the...

, ,