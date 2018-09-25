EU announces legal entity to maintain business with Iran and evade sanctions
A group of protesters, angry over Iran's economic woes, chant slogans at the main gate of old grand bazaar in Tehran on June 25. | AP

/

EU announces legal entity to maintain business with Iran and evade sanctions

AFP-JIJI

UNITED NATIONS – The European Union said Monday its members would set up a payment system to allow oil companies and businesses to continue trading with Iran in a bid to evade sanctions after the U.S. withdrew from a nuclear agreement.

Iran and the European Union announced their defiance toward U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration after high-level talks at the United Nations among the remaining members of the accord.

The countries said in a statement that they were determined “to protect the freedom of their economic operators to pursue legitimate business with Iran.”

With the United States and the dollar dominating so much of global trade, the statement said the new mechanism would “facilitate payments related to Iran’s exports (including oil) and imports, which will assist and reassure economic operators pursuing legitimate business with Iran.”

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, speaking at the United Nations alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, said the countries were still working out the technical details.

“In practical terms, this will mean that EU member states will set up a legal entity to facilitate legitimate financial transactions with Iran and this will allow European companies to continue to trade with Iran in accordance with European Union law and could be open to other partners in the world,” she told reporters.

She said that the remaining members of the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — would also maintain their commitments to support Iran on civilian nuclear energy.

“The participants recalled that these initiatives are aimed at preserving the JCPOA, which is in the international interest,” she said.

In line with findings of U.N. inspectors, Mogherini reiterated that Iran has been in compliance with the nuclear agreement — under which Tehran drastically scaled back its nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions.

The agreement was sealed in 2015 in a signature achievement for then U.S. President Barack Obama.

Trump pulled out of the agreement in May, describing it as a “disaster” and quickly moving to reimpose sanctions on Iran.

Despite the protests of the European Union, a number of businesses including French energy giant Total and carmakers Peugeot and Renault, as well as Germany’s Siemens and Daimler, have already suspended operations in Iran for fear of triggering U.S. sanctions.

With Iran’s economy already feeling the pinch, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton earlier Monday vowed to impose “maximum pressure” on Tehran, while insisting that Washington was not pushing for regime change.

U.S. allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as well as Israel have long sought for Washington to work to curtail non-Arab and predominantly Shiite Muslim Iran’s influence in the Middle East, including in war-torn Syria.

The EU move comes a day before Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani separately address the U.N. General Assembly, with the U.S. leader expected to take a hard line on Iran.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in as they hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday.
Trump says second Kim meeting in cards as Moon calls U.S. president 'only person' who can rid Nor...
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that a second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on denuclearization would happen "in the not-too-distant future," as the South's leader heaped ...
Myanmar's commander-in-chief, Senior Gen.Min Aung Hlaing, attends a July ceremony marking Myanmar independence hero Gen. Aung San and eight others assassinated in 1947, during the 71st anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Yangon. Myanmar's army chief said on Saturday the United Nations had no right to interf.ere in the sovereignty of the country a week after U.N investigators called on him and other top generals to be prosecuted for "genocide" against the Rohingya minority.
U.S. report blames Myanmar military for Rohingya mass atrocities but doesn't mention genocide
A U.S. government investigation has found that Myanmar's military waged a planned, coordinated campaign of mass killings, gang rapes and other atrocities against the Southeast Asian nation's Rohing...
Image Not Available
Marshall Islands marches toward zero greenhouse emissions by 2050
The Marshall Islands, an atoll-nation vulnerable to sea level rise from climate change, announced steps on Monday toward an ambitious plan to cut its greenhouse emissions to zero by 2050. The Pa...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A group of protesters, angry over Iran's economic woes, chant slogans at the main gate of old grand bazaar in Tehran on June 25. | AP

, , , , , , ,